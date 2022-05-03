Patch v0.5.22.0503

Share · View all patches · Build 8667855 · Last edited 3 May 2022 – 07:09:17 UTC by Wendy

Hello Farmers!

/!\ As usual, updates from Adarin Farm will reset your current run as new mechanics are added. Be sure to finish your current run before downloading the update.

Patch will be deployed on the 05/03/22 at around 9.00am CET.

Thanks for your returns, improvements & bug fixes are mainly coming from player feedback.

Global notes

As requested by many people, now Hotkeys for seeds & farmers are coming to Adarin Farm. You can now use hotkey from 0-9 to plant seeds and assign farmer. One key pressed plants the seed while hovering a empty field and one key pressed while a seed is planted assigns a farmer. You can now plant fast! A future update will allow custom keybindings.

A new fertilizer effect is coming to Adarin Farm: the ability to improve seed effects of the planted seed.

Improvements

Added a warning message while planting with no seed left.

Added loading tip on hotkeys for seeds/farmers.

Added a warning while trying to assign a farmer on a field with an already assigned farmer.

Bug fixes

Fixed a bug where different gradient of Orange where appearing in tooltip for Adarin & Guve seeds.

Chill, relax and loot your way to victory!