Quick Fixes

Build 8667833 · Last edited 3 May 2022 – 06:32:13 UTC

Gameplay

Added second fuel upgrade mission

Player and team members self-healing is disabled when poisoned, bleeding or burning.

*Level Cap increased to 30.

Bugs

Dropped items from enemies who are on a higher level will drop correctly on that level.

Can no longer use items on knocked out team members.

*Fixed: Revive bean sometimes not actually reviving team members.

Features

*Working on job Generator (which will generate random jobs with random amounts of pay) current jobs implemented so far are fetch jobs (have to find a specific item in the dungeon) and

clear zone jobs (Have to clear a certain amount of targets)

Optimizations:

*Grid optimization: Better performance from level grids giving more fps.