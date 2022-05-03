 Skip to content

Elementals: Calm Skies update for 3 May 2022

Quick Fixes

Build 8667833

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Gameplay
Added second fuel upgrade mission
Player and team members self-healing is disabled when poisoned, bleeding or burning.
*Level Cap increased to 30.

Bugs
Dropped items from enemies who are on a higher level will drop correctly on that level.
Can no longer use items on knocked out team members.
*Fixed: Revive bean sometimes not actually reviving team members.

Features
*Working on job Generator (which will generate random jobs with random amounts of pay) current jobs implemented so far are fetch jobs (have to find a specific item in the dungeon) and
clear zone jobs (Have to clear a certain amount of targets)

Optimizations:
*Grid optimization: Better performance from level grids giving more fps.

