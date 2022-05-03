Unit Movement fixes

Hi everyone,

We know there have been some reported bugs around issuing movement commands for your army and hero lately. We’re working hard to get to the bottom of it so you can go back to slaying nightmares and pushing back The Veil.

How are we investigating the issue?

We’ve used a few different techniques for finding out what’s causing the bug - in particular, reports from players and our QA team have been very helpful for working out what’s going on. For some of the movement issues, getting a save file that has the issue happening in it has also been helpful for being able to investigate what’s happening, as that allows us to step through exactly what’s happening in the code when the issue is occurring. We aren’t able to reliably recreate the bug yet but have some fixes incoming. So a big thank you has to go to the community first and foremost for helping us track down and reproduce the bug.

What have we found so far?

We’ve figured out two different causes of movement issues - one is that sometimes, the game continues to think that the shift key is held while it really isn’t, and so tries to just queue all of your movements instead of doing them immediately. The other was that catapults were sometimes causing issues for navigation for units around them. One difficulty with this sort of bug where we don’t have any clear steps to reproduce it every time is that it’s difficult to know if those are the only causes! But those are the two that we know about.

What are we doing to fix this?

We’ve implemented fixes for movement that will be going out with version 0.6.2 for the two issues with movement that we know about. Catapults have been fixed to no longer cause units near them to have broken pathing. We’ve also added a fix for the issue with the game thinking shift is being held, although this one’s been harder for us to reproduce, which makes it a little harder to be absolutely certain that this fix resolves the issue.

If you’re still having issues on the new patch, here's how you can help with our investigation.

Please message in our Discord and provide the following information!

If you were doing anything in particular when the issue started occurring?

If pressing shift when the issue is happening causes it to stop?

If the issue persists after loading a save, providing the Dev Team with that save file would be incredibly helpful (they can be found in Documents/My Games/AgeOfDarkness/Saves).

As always we’re working diligently to improve the game with every update. Thank you all for being a part of our early access journey so far.

