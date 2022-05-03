New Save System

We have completely re done how game progress is tracked and saved.

Previously, we only persisted your highscore and what level you had unlocked. However, as we add more and more levels, winning is becoming very difficult and frustrating when you cannot walk away in between levels. With this new system you will notice that the start brick will show "Continue" If you have started a game or "New Game" otherwise. You will still have you beat all the levels without losing the orb in order to win, but now you can leave and come back. Each level is a save point. You no longer need to start at level one to go for a win. You can start as far along as you like, however, you will have to circle back and beat the levels you skipped to win.

Have fun!