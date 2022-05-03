Going Rogue Event and v0.7.17 Update!

Hi everyone!
Well it's safe to say this has been the craziest week of all of our lives! With our week 1 hotfixes we haven't had much time to take a breather and let it all soak in yet, but we are completely blown away by all of the support. The launch has been orders of magnitude above what we were expecting, so please bear with us while we balance content, fixes, and replying to feedback across all of our various channels!
Going Rogue Event
We don't have too much planned for this event since it's so close to our launch, but it is amazing to see Peglin up there with some of our all-time favourite games!!
Pegglelike Roguelikes Bundle
The one thing that we have done for the event (other than frantically patching the biggest reported bugs 😅) is partner up with the other Pachinko Roguelike, Roundguard, and join a bundle with them! If you're looking for more bouncy roguelike action to tide you over while waiting for Peglin updates, it's a great time to pick it up!
v0.7.17 Patch Notes
Content & Tweaks:
- New Regular Castle Encounter
- New Mines Miniboss (Slenderlin)
- New Rare Relic: Dumb Bell
- Screenshake and Low-Health Vignette Intensity Options
- Peglin gets Blind 99 added in Invisible Miniboss Fight, to help explain the mechanic
- 4 Bombs added to Invisible Miniboss fight
- Castle Assassins now have a proper death animation
- Oreb event removed for now
Bug Fixes:
- Firing too many bombs at once could cause a softlock
- Brick Pegs that were converted to bombs at the beginning of the battle (with Bomb Baton or Bombulet) no longer have invisible collision during navigation
- Mirror Corridor Scenario Navigation should no longer spawn the navigation orb inside pegs
- Fixed Exception when applying status effects to invisible enemies
- Opening Inventory with "I" no longer auto-selects the first orb
- Upcoming Enemies UI no longer blocks firing
- Mirrorb copies of Nosforbatu no longer increase the self-damage of the copied Nosforbatu
- Stuck Orb Timer was not resetting when orb started moving again, which was problematic in moving stages
We are still ironing out bugs with certain controller configurations, thank you for bearing with us as we know how frustrating that can be!
