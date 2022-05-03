Going Rogue Event and v0.7.17 Update!

Hi everyone!

Well it's safe to say this has been the craziest week of all of our lives! With our week 1 hotfixes we haven't had much time to take a breather and let it all soak in yet, but we are completely blown away by all of the support. The launch has been orders of magnitude above what we were expecting, so please bear with us while we balance content, fixes, and replying to feedback across all of our various channels!

Going Rogue Event

We don't have too much planned for this event since it's so close to our launch, but it is amazing to see Peglin up there with some of our all-time favourite games!!

The one thing that we have done for the event (other than frantically patching the biggest reported bugs 😅) is partner up with the other Pachinko Roguelike, Roundguard, and join a bundle with them! If you're looking for more bouncy roguelike action to tide you over while waiting for Peglin updates, it's a great time to pick it up!

v0.7.17 Patch Notes

Content & Tweaks:

New Regular Castle Encounter

New Mines Miniboss (Slenderlin)

New Rare Relic: Dumb Bell

Screenshake and Low-Health Vignette Intensity Options

Peglin gets Blind 99 added in Invisible Miniboss Fight, to help explain the mechanic

4 Bombs added to Invisible Miniboss fight

Castle Assassins now have a proper death animation

Oreb event removed for now

Bug Fixes:

Firing too many bombs at once could cause a softlock

Brick Pegs that were converted to bombs at the beginning of the battle (with Bomb Baton or Bombulet) no longer have invisible collision during navigation

Mirror Corridor Scenario Navigation should no longer spawn the navigation orb inside pegs

Fixed Exception when applying status effects to invisible enemies

Opening Inventory with "I" no longer auto-selects the first orb

Upcoming Enemies UI no longer blocks firing

Mirrorb copies of Nosforbatu no longer increase the self-damage of the copied Nosforbatu

Stuck Orb Timer was not resetting when orb started moving again, which was problematic in moving stages

We are still ironing out bugs with certain controller configurations, thank you for bearing with us as we know how frustrating that can be!