Metal Heads update for 3 May 2022

HOTFIX: RANDOM ITEM Tile crash fix.

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Just a quick hotfix here to address a crash when players would land on the RANDOM ITEM tile in the board game mode. This was again caused by a frustrating file corruption.

Aside from that crash fix, I have also updated the description text in the "DEAD STILL" mini-game so it makes a bit more sense on how to play.

It now says:
_"Go the furthest to win.

To move forward, HOLD the displayed buttons and use movement buttons at the same time. But don't try to move when lights are flashing!

SURVIVAL MODE:
Buttons will not display, you need to guess them, good luck :)"_

Thank you all for your patience and your support, and please remember to report any crashes or bugs you run into so that I can address them immediately.

ROCK ON!

Metal Heads Content Depot 1132671
