HOTFIX: RANDOM ITEM Tile crash fix.

Just a quick hotfix here to address a crash when players would land on the RANDOM ITEM tile in the board game mode. This was again caused by a frustrating file corruption.
Aside from that crash fix, I have also updated the description text in the "DEAD STILL" mini-game so it makes a bit more sense on how to play.
It now says:
_"Go the furthest to win.
To move forward, HOLD the displayed buttons and use movement buttons at the same time. But don't try to move when lights are flashing!
SURVIVAL MODE:
Buttons will not display, you need to guess them, good luck :)"_
Thank you all for your patience and your support, and please remember to report any crashes or bugs you run into so that I can address them immediately.
ROCK ON!
