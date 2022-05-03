Update 4.0.1: 2 Starting Character Slots, Fairy Forest, Loot Shrines, and More!

Our first content update in a number of years! This update is focused on a lot of quality of life improvements players have been requesting. Also included in the update is a new default of 2 starting character slots for new and existing players (up from 1), a new dungeon, a new boss in an existing dungeon, loot shrines, and more! As always, our Discord is the best place to stay up to date on latest changes.
Mobile News
For those of you who are playing our game for the first time, you may not know that we started out as a mobile game. We had aspirations of releasing on all platforms simultaneously but due to unforeseen issues, that was unfortunately not the case. We're excited for everyone to be able to play Darza's Dominion at home, on the go,
in class, or anywhere you want!
With that said, we're happy to announce our intended, somewhat-firm-but-we're-0/10-on-mobile-release-dates, release date! Our targeted mobile release date on both iOS and Android is May 13th. Which happens to be Friday the 13th... spooky.
We want to make it clear the 13th is our best guess. It could come before or after. We will let everyone know on Discord if anything changes and when we can set the date in stone.
2 Character Slots Starting Out!
We've heard your feedback loud and clear and will be starting every account with 2 character slots instead of 1. Existing accounts will also be getting a free character slot in the form of a character slot unlocker! Use it to unlock whichever slot you choose. We initially wanted to go the route of a challenge to unlock this free slot but after feedback decided against it. Thanks as always for expressing your feedback constructively!
Fairy Forest
A new mid-tier dungeon has entered the Dominion! Fight through a mushroom and fairy laden forest to fight Adelphi, Lower Valkyrie! Will you survive what lies amongst the trees, or will Adelphi best you with her heavenly blade? Fight her now by killing enemies in the mountains!
Loot Shrines
Before this update, players could buy 1 time use Loot Elixir potions that would increase their own personal loot chances for 30 minutes. We wanted to introduce a system that was less pay to win, and allowed everyone in the specific dungeon you are in to reap the rewards of our community's kindness.
Introducing the Loot Shrine! In each dungeon you enter, there will be a Loot Shrine somewhere in the starting room. Anyone in that dungeon can contribute 15 gold per Loot Shrine level for a 10% increase in loot chance for all enemies in that dungeon. There are 5 levels of increase, totaling a 50% total increase in loot chance. Detailed below are the increases.
- Base: 100% loot chance
- Level 1: 110% loot chance (15 gold spent)
- Level 2: 120% loot chance (30 gold spent)
- Level 3: 130% loot chance (45 gold spent)
- Level 4: 140% loot chance (60 gold spent)
- Level 5: 150% loot chance (75 gold spent)
Class Item Changes
Mortars are receiving nerfs across the board (partially temporary until new tech for them is added):
- Radius through tiers is reduced (4.5 t0 / 4.5 t6 -> 2.0 t0 / 2.75 t6)
- Healing through tiers is reduced (70 t0 / 200 t6 -> 50 t0 / 180 t6)
- Mana Cost through tiers was standardized
Capes are receiving nerfs across the board:
- Effect radius through tiers is reduced (5 t0 / 6 t6 -> 3.25 t0 / 4 t6)
- Healing duration through tiers is reduced (2 t0 / 5 t6 -> 2 t0 / 3.5 t6)
- Mana costs have been reduced by 10 points on across tiers
- Self heal is 1.5 second longer than group healing duration
Darloc's Spite has been changed to hopefully become the go-to whip for DPS at the cost of some healing:
- Cooldown: 3.5 -> 1.5
- Damage: 500-690 -> 375-520
- Lifetime: 0.65 -> 0.75 (1 tile increase)
- Tether Duration: 3 -> 2
The Winter's Trinket, Betraying Hex, and Glacial Flurry have all been slightly reworked.
Ohtli enters the Ancient Ruins
Did you think the 2 puny Cicipaltis were menaces? Just wait until you fight Ohtli after them. Go on, give it your best shot! We know you're always up for a challenge.
Changelog
A non-exhaustive list of changes we've made. Visit our discord, linked above, for a complete and updated list.
Quality of Life Changes
- The nearby character list no longer automatically updates and pauses when your cursor is on it
- You are now able to resize chat in the 'Gameplay' tab
- You are now able to turn off Public Chat in the 'Gameplay' tab
- You are now able to turn off Private Chat in the 'Gameplay' tab
- You are now able to turn off Ally Damage and Texts (e.g. status effects) above their heads in the 'Gameplay' tab
- Added a clearer verification message for new accounts.
- Speed formula changed, everyone is now effectively 10 speed faster
- The HP bar under your character will now probably say 0 when you die to not confuse anyone
Other Changes
- Readded Reaper spawn to the Primal Marsh
- Significantly reducing the number of environmental objects in the cardinal regions (godlands)
- Reduced the size of certain objects blocking visibility
- Treelines (dark tiles) will not be affected for aesthetic purposes
- Significantly reducing the amount of large objects in miniboss setpieces
- (Frost Cavern) Gradevale, Mage of Winter will receive updated & more aggressive behaviors, including an enraged phase
- (Frost Cavern) Gradvale, Mage of Winter will receive a health nerf (40k -> 34k) on top of his aggressive behavior change
- The Molten South will receive a brightness increase to all rock objects to improve visibility
- Removed some excessive walls from specific rooms in the Chasm of Dread
- All of the dominion's small rocks will now be pass-thru instead of solid objects
- (Primal Marsh) Swapped Baby Circling Minions (the ones that follow Darloc) and Wandering Baby Minions (the 3 that wander around the boss room) shot patterns
- (Primal Marsh) Activated minions now flash until their death to clearly (hopefully) show which ones to attack next
- (Primal Marsh) During Rage Phase, you now need to kill the minion in the middle to make Darloc invulnerable (Thanks for the idea @Harrybaxter♫♫♩♫‿◦)
- (Primal Marsh) During Rage Phase, there should now be a gap between his last circling bullet and darloc himself to allow you to actually see Darloc
- (Primal Marsh) Made the first phase more melee friendly
- (Primal Marsh) Changed the first phase of Darloc to be a little more interesting
- (Primal Marsh) Cut the damage of Big Croc Shots in half (300 -> 150) but they now armor pierce
- (River Maze) Reaper regions so it no longer spawns only in the beginning room
- (Infested Cellar) Spiders shooouuuldn't spawn within the inaccessible wine pools anymore
- (Infested Cellar) Athena, Queen of Arachnids will receive a health buff (32k -> 38k) and will soon receive more phases + an enraged phase
- (Infested Cellar) spiders will receive a small health nerf across the board
- (Ancient Ruins) Fixed Cicipalti's moving too fast / shooting too commonly due to server ticking issue
- (Ancient Ruins) Changed Dominus' large axe projectiles to no longer fire at pre-determined angles
- (Rampant Citadel) Fixed Cecil's large shots being able to nearly stack based off of erratic cooldown variable (also related to the ticking issue)
- (Shrine of Devas) Health Gems should appear more commonly from Crimson Asura
- Bumped event dungeon drop rates back up a bit (48% -> 55%)
- Consumables, Single Use items, and Unlimited Use items will have their tooltips fixed
- There are temporary floating tip lines describing how to trade with NPCs until a more sophisticated tutorial system is added to the game
- Village Traders & Mages are now labeled in the front of the doorways
- More interactable objects (vault, guild hall, etc) will be labeled ingame now
- Events will have less solid objects crowding the area and will no longer have every projectile go through terrain
- Setpieces for the Molten South's miniboss will contain less lava under the boss so you can get closer
- The lower end of loot groups will receive a significant buff (half of the group should see more loot on average)
- Added a new world drop skin to a certain godlands dungeon (thanks @Jaden [Bork])
- Removed guild stands to not confuse players (they don't currently work)
- Reduced Brown Bear breath/pulse projectile damage (150 -> 80)
- Reduced Brown Bear charge speed (1.7 -> 1.35)
- Reduced Angry Bull charge speed (2 -> 1.4)
