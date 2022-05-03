Update 4.0.1: 2 Starting Character Slots, Fairy Forest, Loot Shrines, and More!

Our first content update in a number of years! This update is focused on a lot of quality of life improvements players have been requesting. Also included in the update is a new default of 2 starting character slots for new and existing players (up from 1), a new dungeon, a new boss in an existing dungeon, loot shrines, and more! As always, our Discord is the best place to stay up to date on latest changes.

Mobile News

For those of you who are playing our game for the first time, you may not know that we started out as a mobile game. We had aspirations of releasing on all platforms simultaneously but due to unforeseen issues, that was unfortunately not the case. We're excited for everyone to be able to play Darza's Dominion at home, on the go, in class , or anywhere you want!

With that said, we're happy to announce our intended, somewhat-firm-but-we're-0/10-on-mobile-release-dates, release date! Our targeted mobile release date on both iOS and Android is May 13th. Which happens to be Friday the 13th... spooky.

We want to make it clear the 13th is our best guess. It could come before or after. We will let everyone know on Discord if anything changes and when we can set the date in stone.

2 Character Slots Starting Out!

We've heard your feedback loud and clear and will be starting every account with 2 character slots instead of 1. Existing accounts will also be getting a free character slot in the form of a character slot unlocker! Use it to unlock whichever slot you choose. We initially wanted to go the route of a challenge to unlock this free slot but after feedback decided against it. Thanks as always for expressing your feedback constructively!

Fairy Forest

A new mid-tier dungeon has entered the Dominion! Fight through a mushroom and fairy laden forest to fight Adelphi, Lower Valkyrie! Will you survive what lies amongst the trees, or will Adelphi best you with her heavenly blade? Fight her now by killing enemies in the mountains!

Loot Shrines

Before this update, players could buy 1 time use Loot Elixir potions that would increase their own personal loot chances for 30 minutes. We wanted to introduce a system that was less pay to win, and allowed everyone in the specific dungeon you are in to reap the rewards of our community's kindness.

Introducing the Loot Shrine! In each dungeon you enter, there will be a Loot Shrine somewhere in the starting room. Anyone in that dungeon can contribute 15 gold per Loot Shrine level for a 10% increase in loot chance for all enemies in that dungeon. There are 5 levels of increase, totaling a 50% total increase in loot chance. Detailed below are the increases.

Base: 100% loot chance

Level 1: 110% loot chance (15 gold spent)

Level 2: 120% loot chance (30 gold spent)

Level 3: 130% loot chance (45 gold spent)

Level 4: 140% loot chance (60 gold spent)

Level 5: 150% loot chance (75 gold spent)

Class Item Changes

Mortars are receiving nerfs across the board (partially temporary until new tech for them is added):

Radius through tiers is reduced (4.5 t0 / 4.5 t6 -> 2.0 t0 / 2.75 t6)

Healing through tiers is reduced (70 t0 / 200 t6 -> 50 t0 / 180 t6)

Mana Cost through tiers was standardized

Capes are receiving nerfs across the board:

Effect radius through tiers is reduced (5 t0 / 6 t6 -> 3.25 t0 / 4 t6)

Healing duration through tiers is reduced (2 t0 / 5 t6 -> 2 t0 / 3.5 t6)

Mana costs have been reduced by 10 points on across tiers

Self heal is 1.5 second longer than group healing duration

Darloc's Spite has been changed to hopefully become the go-to whip for DPS at the cost of some healing:

Cooldown: 3.5 -> 1.5

Damage: 500-690 -> 375-520

Lifetime: 0.65 -> 0.75 (1 tile increase)

Tether Duration: 3 -> 2

The Winter's Trinket, Betraying Hex, and Glacial Flurry have all been slightly reworked.

Ohtli enters the Ancient Ruins

Did you think the 2 puny Cicipaltis were menaces? Just wait until you fight Ohtli after them. Go on, give it your best shot! We know you're always up for a challenge.

Changelog

A non-exhaustive list of changes we've made. Visit our discord, linked above, for a complete and updated list.

Quality of Life Changes

The nearby character list no longer automatically updates and pauses when your cursor is on it

You are now able to resize chat in the 'Gameplay' tab

You are now able to turn off Public Chat in the 'Gameplay' tab

You are now able to turn off Private Chat in the 'Gameplay' tab

You are now able to turn off Ally Damage and Texts (e.g. status effects) above their heads in the 'Gameplay' tab

Added a clearer verification message for new accounts.

Speed formula changed, everyone is now effectively 10 speed faster

The HP bar under your character will now probably say 0 when you die to not confuse anyone

Other Changes