The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe - 1.05 Bug Fixes

We've just launched Version 1.05 of The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe, the version will be available first on Windows, with 1.06 coming later this week which will include further fixes. That will be then pushed to consoles and Mac/Linux as soon as possible.

Fixed issues relating to resolution and unusual monitor aspect ratios.

Fixed two potential causes for the softlock just after the leaderboard section in the “Playtest Ending”.

Game now keeps running in the background.

Fixed a recurring softlock and various issues in “the ending where you remember things you found”.

Fixed a video issue that was happening on certain computers preventing players from accessing the “Incorrect Ending”.

Fixed an issue relating to “Apartment Ending” prompts not displaying on wide screen.

Disabled the developer email report tool.

Fixed custom key bindings getting lost on application restart .

Fixed Stanley’s eyes closing.

Added an apology sign for an area where there are still outstanding bugs that we’ve not fixed yet.

Fixed Stanley perpetually floating when restarting in the “Dream Ending”.

Fixed some text layouts and typos.

It’s possible that you may still experience issues in some of these endings. If the version number in Pause Screen shows as 1.05 and you’re still experiencing one of these bugs, please report this via our bug reporter with the category “Returning Bug”. Thank you and we hope you enjoy The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe Version 1.05!

The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe Bug Report Form

Keep an eye out for further updates on bug fixes / additional language support / physical edition announcements both here and on our Community Discord..

Thanks your patience,

Crows Crows Crows