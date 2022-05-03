Patch 0.10.0 - Payloads
New Content
Rockets
- 4kg R4M
- 17kg M8
- 24kg FFAR
- 29kg RP-3
- 61kg HVAR
- 110kg Wfr Gr 21
Bombs
- 50Kg SC50
- 100lbs AN-M30A1
- 250kg SC250
- 250lbs GP
- 500kg SC500
- 500lbs AN-M64A1
- 500lbs GP
- 1000kg SC1000
- 1000lbs AN-M65A1
Added payloads Options
- P51c
- None
- Yak9
- None
- BF109e
- None
- 4 x SC50 50Kg Bombs
- 1 x SC250 250Kg Bomb
- 2 x Wfr Gr 21” 110Kg Rockets
- P51d
- 2 x 100 lbs AN-M30A1 Bomb
- 2 x 500lbs AN-M64A1 Bomb
- 2 x 1000lbs AN-M65A1 Bomb
- 6 x 17kg M8 Rockets
- 10 x 61kg HVAR Rockets
- 6 x 61kg HVAR Rockets + 2x100lbs AN-M30A1 Bomb
- 6 x 17 kg Rockets + 2x500lbs AN-M64A1 Bomb
- Spitfire MK9
- 3 x 250lbs GP bomb
- 3 x 500 lbs GP Bomb
- 8 x 29kg RP-3 Rocket
- 1 x 500 lbs GP + 6x29kg RP-3 Rocket
- Me262
- 2x250kg SC250
- 24x4kg R4M
- 2x500kg SC500
Added new audio group called Player Guns
Added Ability to change UI scale
Added Ability to change Tag scale
Changes:
Free camera is reverted to hold
decreased Spitfire MK9 main wing lift by 70%
Africa Mission 3 changes to “Destroy enemy Flak”
Increased Gladiator Numbers from 5 to 6
Repositioning of Flak and changed AA M to AA L, from 12.7mm to 7.7mm guns
Only 2 out of 6 gladiators will engage near air targets
only need to protect gladiators for 8 minutes
Increased gladiator health from 800 to 1200 on mission 3 Europe
Increased maximum ammo for the Allied gladiators from 10 to infinite.
Increased Minimum flying altitude for gladiators from 400 to 500
Reduced 37mm & 40mm AI ground Flak range from 5km to 3.5km
UI ratio scaling has been changed from 3:2 to 16:9 as default and will scale based off width of screen rather then height
- This should be able to make it compatible with more screen ratios
Compass size reduced by 25% so it takes less space on the screen
7.7mm Breda SAFAT machine gun accuracy is now 2 from 1.2
12.7mm Breda SAFAT machine gun accuracy is now 1.4 from 1
Changes Wind Audio group from SFX to Engines
Moved player guns audio group from SFX to Player Guns
increased weapon audio delays for ai and player from 0 to 0.080 seconds, this is so there’s less cuts in audio and less calls to play audio
Bug fixes:
Pacific Mission 3 not progressing has been fixed
Pacific Mission 3 time of day has been fixed
