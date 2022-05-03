Share · View all patches · Build 8666611 · Last edited 3 May 2022 – 01:26:07 UTC by Wendy

Patch 0.10.0 - Payloads

New Content

Rockets

4kg R4M

17kg M8

24kg FFAR

29kg RP-3

61kg HVAR

110kg Wfr Gr 21

Bombs

50Kg SC50

100lbs AN-M30A1

250kg SC250

250lbs GP

500kg SC500

500lbs AN-M64A1

500lbs GP

1000kg SC1000

1000lbs AN-M65A1

Added payloads Options

P51c

None

Yak9

None

BF109e

None

4 x SC50 50Kg Bombs

1 x SC250 250Kg Bomb

2 x Wfr Gr 21” 110Kg Rockets

P51d

2 x 100 lbs AN-M30A1 Bomb

2 x 500lbs AN-M64A1 Bomb

2 x 1000lbs AN-M65A1 Bomb

6 x 17kg M8 Rockets

10 x 61kg HVAR Rockets

6 x 61kg HVAR Rockets + 2x100lbs AN-M30A1 Bomb

6 x 17 kg Rockets + 2x500lbs AN-M64A1 Bomb

Spitfire MK9

3 x 250lbs GP bomb

3 x 500 lbs GP Bomb

8 x 29kg RP-3 Rocket

1 x 500 lbs GP + 6x29kg RP-3 Rocket

Me262

2x250kg SC250

24x4kg R4M

2x500kg SC500

Added new audio group called Player Guns

Added Ability to change UI scale

Added Ability to change Tag scale

Changes:

Free camera is reverted to hold

decreased Spitfire MK9 main wing lift by 70%

Africa Mission 3 changes to “Destroy enemy Flak”

Increased Gladiator Numbers from 5 to 6

Repositioning of Flak and changed AA M to AA L, from 12.7mm to 7.7mm guns

Only 2 out of 6 gladiators will engage near air targets

only need to protect gladiators for 8 minutes

Increased gladiator health from 800 to 1200 on mission 3 Europe

Increased maximum ammo for the Allied gladiators from 10 to infinite.

Increased Minimum flying altitude for gladiators from 400 to 500

Reduced 37mm & 40mm AI ground Flak range from 5km to 3.5km

UI ratio scaling has been changed from 3:2 to 16:9 as default and will scale based off width of screen rather then height

This should be able to make it compatible with more screen ratios

Compass size reduced by 25% so it takes less space on the screen

7.7mm Breda SAFAT machine gun accuracy is now 2 from 1.2

12.7mm Breda SAFAT machine gun accuracy is now 1.4 from 1

Changes Wind Audio group from SFX to Engines

Moved player guns audio group from SFX to Player Guns

increased weapon audio delays for ai and player from 0 to 0.080 seconds, this is so there’s less cuts in audio and less calls to play audio

Bug fixes:

Pacific Mission 3 not progressing has been fixed

Pacific Mission 3 time of day has been fixed