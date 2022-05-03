 Skip to content

Vincemus - Air Combat update for 3 May 2022

Patch 0.10.0 Payloads

Patch 0.10.0 - Payloads

New Content

Rockets

  • 4kg R4M
  • 17kg M8
  • 24kg FFAR
  • 29kg RP-3
  • 61kg HVAR
  • 110kg Wfr Gr 21

Bombs

  • 50Kg SC50
  • 100lbs AN-M30A1
  • 250kg SC250
  • 250lbs GP
  • 500kg SC500
  • 500lbs AN-M64A1
  • 500lbs GP
  • 1000kg SC1000
  • 1000lbs AN-M65A1

Added payloads Options

  • P51c
  • None
  • Yak9
  • None
  • BF109e
  • None
  • 4 x SC50 50Kg Bombs
  • 1 x SC250 250Kg Bomb
  • 2 x Wfr Gr 21” 110Kg Rockets
  • P51d
  • 2 x 100 lbs AN-M30A1 Bomb
  • 2 x 500lbs AN-M64A1 Bomb
  • 2 x 1000lbs AN-M65A1 Bomb
  • 6 x 17kg M8 Rockets
  • 10 x 61kg HVAR Rockets
  • 6 x 61kg HVAR Rockets + 2x100lbs AN-M30A1 Bomb
  • 6 x 17 kg Rockets + 2x500lbs AN-M64A1 Bomb
  • Spitfire MK9
  • 3 x 250lbs GP bomb
  • 3 x 500 lbs GP Bomb
  • 8 x 29kg RP-3 Rocket
  • 1 x 500 lbs GP + 6x29kg RP-3 Rocket
  • Me262
  • 2x250kg SC250
  • 24x4kg R4M
  • 2x500kg SC500

Added new audio group called Player Guns

Added Ability to change UI scale
Added Ability to change Tag scale

Changes:

Free camera is reverted to hold

decreased Spitfire MK9 main wing lift by 70%

Africa Mission 3 changes to “Destroy enemy Flak”
Increased Gladiator Numbers from 5 to 6
Repositioning of Flak and changed AA M to AA L, from 12.7mm to 7.7mm guns
Only 2 out of 6 gladiators will engage near air targets
only need to protect gladiators for 8 minutes
Increased gladiator health from 800 to 1200 on mission 3 Europe
Increased maximum ammo for the Allied gladiators from 10 to infinite.
Increased Minimum flying altitude for gladiators from 400 to 500

Reduced 37mm & 40mm AI ground Flak range from 5km to 3.5km

UI ratio scaling has been changed from 3:2 to 16:9 as default and will scale based off width of screen rather then height

  • This should be able to make it compatible with more screen ratios

Compass size reduced by 25% so it takes less space on the screen

7.7mm Breda SAFAT machine gun accuracy is now 2 from 1.2
12.7mm Breda SAFAT machine gun accuracy is now 1.4 from 1

Changes Wind Audio group from SFX to Engines
Moved player guns audio group from SFX to Player Guns

increased weapon audio delays for ai and player from 0 to 0.080 seconds, this is so there’s less cuts in audio and less calls to play audio

Bug fixes:

Pacific Mission 3 not progressing has been fixed
Pacific Mission 3 time of day has been fixed

