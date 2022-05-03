Goldenjar Fall V.E.1.3

Share · View all patches · Build 8666603 · Last edited 3 May 2022 – 02:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Changes on the Update:

Thanks to your feedback, we bring you the following improvements:

IMPORTANT!

Before playing the new versión, please delete your saved games. By default, your saved games will be in the following path:

Disk \ Users \ user \ AppData \ LocalLow \ Ardeal Studio \ GoldenJar Fall

Improvments

General

Added Steam achievements!.

Added new mechanics to destructible objects.

Added VFX to mouse CLICK on game .

Added improvement on character control .

Added an effect to see korik behind walls.

Added new enemies logic.

Added new visual effects to enemies.

Added an Improvement on the throwing axe system.

Added an adjusted on enemy and character stats.

Added "tutorial" phrases at the level one.

Added an improvement on the shadow system in the levels of the mines.

Added a vision system where certain objects block Korik's line of sight.

Added logic so that you can hold down the [Left Shift] key and make Korik standstill.

The skill tree will be improved to give players more freedom of choice.

Now Game resolution can only be changed from the "main menu".

Sounds:

Added an adjustment to the general sounds of the game.

UI

Added a major adjustment to UI components.

Added a keybinding button.

Bug Fix

Fixed an issue related to game resolutions.

Fixed a problem related to the language with which the game starts.

Important event:

We also want to tell you that the game is progressing very well and will be released in its entirety before the end of the year. Also, we a very close to opening a discord channel.