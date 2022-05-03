 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Goldenjar Fall update for 3 May 2022

Goldenjar Fall V.E.1.3

Share · View all patches · Build 8666603 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes on the Update:

Thanks to your feedback, we bring you the following improvements:

IMPORTANT!

Before playing the new versión, please delete your saved games. By default, your saved games will be in the following path:

Disk \ Users \ user \ AppData \ LocalLow \ Ardeal Studio \ GoldenJar Fall

Improvments

General

  • Added Steam achievements!.
  • Added new mechanics to destructible objects.
  • Added VFX to mouse CLICK on game .
  • Added improvement on character control .
  • Added an effect to see korik behind walls.
  • Added new enemies logic.
  • Added new visual effects to enemies.
  • Added an Improvement on the throwing axe system.
  • Added an adjusted on enemy and character stats.
  • Added "tutorial" phrases at the level one.
  • Added an improvement on the shadow system in the levels of the mines.
  • Added a vision system where certain objects block Korik's line of sight.
  • Added logic so that you can hold down the [Left Shift] key and make Korik standstill.
  • The skill tree will be improved to give players more freedom of choice.
  • Now Game resolution can only be changed from the "main menu".

Sounds:

  • Added an adjustment to the general sounds of the game.

UI

  • Added a major adjustment to UI components.
  • Added a keybinding button.

Bug Fix

  • Fixed an issue related to game resolutions.
  • Fixed a problem related to the language with which the game starts.

Important event:
We also want to tell you that the game is progressing very well and will be released in its entirety before the end of the year. Also, we a very close to opening a discord channel.

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.