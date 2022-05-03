Goldenjar Fall V.E.1.3

Changes on the Update:
Thanks to your feedback, we bring you the following improvements:
IMPORTANT!
Before playing the new versión, please delete your saved games. By default, your saved games will be in the following path:
Disk \ Users \ user \ AppData \ LocalLow \ Ardeal Studio \ GoldenJar Fall
Improvments
General
- Added Steam achievements!.
- Added new mechanics to destructible objects.
- Added VFX to mouse CLICK on game .
- Added improvement on character control .
- Added an effect to see korik behind walls.
- Added new enemies logic.
- Added new visual effects to enemies.
- Added an Improvement on the throwing axe system.
- Added an adjusted on enemy and character stats.
- Added "tutorial" phrases at the level one.
- Added an improvement on the shadow system in the levels of the mines.
- Added a vision system where certain objects block Korik's line of sight.
- Added logic so that you can hold down the [Left Shift] key and make Korik standstill.
- The skill tree will be improved to give players more freedom of choice.
- Now Game resolution can only be changed from the "main menu".
Sounds:
- Added an adjustment to the general sounds of the game.
UI
- Added a major adjustment to UI components.
- Added a keybinding button.
Bug Fix
- Fixed an issue related to game resolutions.
- Fixed a problem related to the language with which the game starts.
Important event:
We also want to tell you that the game is progressing very well and will be released in its entirety before the end of the year. Also, we a very close to opening a discord channel.
Changed files in this update