Traitors in Salem patch b.1.5

• Added Anubis skin.

• Added dead text chat during roaming phase. This was to help bring text games closer to parity with voice games.

• Increased default discussion time by 15 seconds(25%). We hear the feedback, and it is here. Discussion times are longer at a base.

• Reduced the transition time from winning by hanging screen to victory screen.

• Jester base kill ability increased from 45s to 60s to incentivize Jester to push towards being lynched to unlock their power.

• Fixed a bug where the Jester possession cooldown was 15 seconds shorter than it should have been after being hanged. Jester has been a common ban, and something we recognize was a bit to powerful.

• Added a host option to allow a tuneable number of trials per discussion period.

• Traitor ghosts are now visible on the Traitor Victory screen.

• Transitions (moving from interior to exterior, ladders, etc.) and Teleporters can no longer interrupt the Displace spell.

• On a classic game, if 2 out of 6 players vote to start, then 3 players leave, the game will no longer autostart. The minimum number of players is now enforced in this scenario.

• You can no longer report bodies or use the town bell at exactly the same time as a prosecution starts.

• Increased the starting speed of necro minions (they still ramp up speed over time). Necromancer seemed to get their kills interrupted a little too much. This should help with that issue.

• Fixed an issue that could cause necro minions to get stuck (and potentially other NPCs).

• Updated Arsonist role card to explicitly say use your ability to immolate bodies causing them to disappear, rather than implying that this happens automatically.

• Updated the voice on/off icons.

• Made large movement detected a bit harder to trigger. This was triggering too much for players lagging, so it was made less sensitive.

• Fixed an issue with tooltips occasionally leaving behind a very light shadow of themselves.

• Added "Quest Completion Progress" tooltip to the progress bar in game.

• Added "This person has voted" tooltip to the gavel on each player's list item in Discussion screen.

• The successful username change confirmation message no longer states that you will need to login with the new username, as users don't login with usernames.

• Fixed character popping between hanging and townies win screen.

• Renamed Barnyard in all quest text to Corral.

• Removed possibility of entering html in chat, game name, or lobby name.