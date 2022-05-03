Balance & Bugs

I came back from the dead to make the least used specialties viable and do a bit of extra balancing.
- Early Bird starting gold bonus from 500 -> 550.
- Enraged attack speed bonus from 65 -> 85.
- Hunter bonus damage to bosses from 100% -> 125%
- Hunter damage to mobs penalty from 25% -> 15%.
- Demolisher now provides a bonus 3% crit chance across all towers.
- Thinner damage to bosses penalty from -20% -> -12%
- Timewinder attack range penalty from -100 -> -40.
- Timewinder buff duration penalty from -50% -> -40%.
- Shifter Earth Hammer damage from 325+100/lvl ->325+120/lvl.
- Whirlwind Bombardment damage from 205+45/lvl -> 205+60/lvl.
- Cactus Uproot mana cost from 125 -> 105.
- Life Guardian's Impotent Mercy no longer set to autocast by default.
- Fixed issue where dragging an item from one tower to another using the popup item context menu wouldn't work correctly for HUD Scales other than 1.
- Fixed every single normal map in the game having an inverted green channel.
