Order Of The Gatekeepers update for 3 May 2022

Balance & Bugs

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I came back from the dead to make the least used specialties viable and do a bit of extra balancing.

  • Early Bird starting gold bonus from 500 -> 550.
  • Enraged attack speed bonus from 65 -> 85.
  • Hunter bonus damage to bosses from 100% -> 125%
  • Hunter damage to mobs penalty from 25% -> 15%.
  • Demolisher now provides a bonus 3% crit chance across all towers.
  • Thinner damage to bosses penalty from -20% -> -12%
  • Timewinder attack range penalty from -100 -> -40.
  • Timewinder buff duration penalty from -50% -> -40%.
  • Shifter Earth Hammer damage from 325+100/lvl ->325+120/lvl.
  • Whirlwind Bombardment damage from 205+45/lvl -> 205+60/lvl.
  • Cactus Uproot mana cost from 125 -> 105.
  • Life Guardian's Impotent Mercy no longer set to autocast by default.
  • Fixed issue where dragging an item from one tower to another using the popup item context menu wouldn't work correctly for HUD Scales other than 1.
  • Fixed every single normal map in the game having an inverted green channel.

Changed files in this update

Order Of The Gatekeepers Windows Content Depot 744651
  • Loading history…
