Nightfall update for 3 May 2022

Shop and Roadmap Change

Share · View all patches · Build 8666358 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The Shopkeeper can be found in the area after the boss. You can sell and buy items from the shopkeeper.

Added:

  • added the shop

Bug Fixes and Quality of Life Changes:

  • Fixed a bug where after returning to the first area you are teleported out of bounds.
    Note(If you are still out of bounds when you load up the game you will have to make a new save file)

  • Fixed a bug where enemies from the easter event still spawned.

  • Fixed duplication glitch.

  • added a fadeoff to the minimap.

  • added the ability to see weapon and armor equipped via the status screen.

  • added the ability the see the weapon/armors strength in its description.

Here is the new Roadmap

Things I'm working on

  • Adding health bars to enemies

  • Adding volume sliders

  • Adding the ability to do custom colors for the player indicator and the area exit indicators on the minimap.

If you want to report bugs you can via the ticket system in the discord https://discord.gg/rkymncz3X5

