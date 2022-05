Share · View all patches · Build 8666115 · Last edited 3 May 2022 – 00:09:12 UTC by Wendy

Fixed Aurora AI. She will attack all sword enemies

Players and enemies will no longer get stuck on the prison stairs.

Keys are no longer carried by prison guards and need to be found elsewhere.

Prisoners rescued now stay in play and do not unload when you leave the area.

Keys and Cells opened are kept in play and no longer respawn.

Killing the prison warden(boss 3) now saves as dead and does not respawn.