PlayTest Patch Notes Build#1461

fixed guild inventory button distortion
Simplified penalties handling, based on their type
Changes and improvements to Penalties Queue
Penalties system rework
respawn screen now has dim backdrop
removed duplicated trigger interaction button key
#5522 - Find upper CCU limit for smaller server size
- server tick rate test #3
#5614 - Add a check for Steam Wishlist, and a one-time reward afterwards (Tweak) /
#5882 - Why does this POI not show up on the world map? Do we have to manually update the world map asset every time? /
Fix issue with Mouse Trail at resolution different than 100% /
Added new prompt when pressing Wishlist button in invalid conditions /
Fix issue with confirmation panel not disappearing after a Gem Store Steam purchase
