PlayTest Patch Notes Build#1461

Build 8666073 · Last edited 3 May 2022 – 00:09:10 UTC by Wendy

fixed guild inventory button distortion

Simplified penalties handling, based on their type

Changes and improvements to Penalties Queue

Penalties system rework

respawn screen now has dim backdrop

removed duplicated trigger interaction button key

#5522 - Find upper CCU limit for smaller server size

server tick rate test #3

#5614 - Add a check for Steam Wishlist, and a one-time reward afterwards (Tweak) /

#5882 - Why does this POI not show up on the world map? Do we have to manually update the world map asset every time? /

Fix issue with Mouse Trail at resolution different than 100% /

Added new prompt when pressing Wishlist button in invalid conditions /

Fix issue with confirmation panel not disappearing after a Gem Store Steam purchase