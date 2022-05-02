 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Arcane Waters Playtest update for 2 May 2022

PlayTest Patch Notes Build#1461

Share · View all patches · Build 8666073 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

fixed guild inventory button distortion

  • Simplified penalties handling, based on their type

  • Changes and improvements to Penalties Queue

Penalties system rework

respawn screen now has dim backdrop

removed duplicated trigger interaction button key

#5522 - Find upper CCU limit for smaller server size

  • server tick rate test #3

#5614 - Add a check for Steam Wishlist, and a one-time reward afterwards (Tweak) /

#5882 - Why does this POI not show up on the world map? Do we have to manually update the world map asset every time? /

Fix issue with Mouse Trail at resolution different than 100% /

Added new prompt when pressing Wishlist button in invalid conditions /

Fix issue with confirmation panel not disappearing after a Gem Store Steam purchase

Changed files in this update

Arcane Waters Playtest Depot MacOS Depot 1489172
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.