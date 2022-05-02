Rise of the Earth Breakers: Hotfix

Bug Fixes:
+Fixed: Acro roar can now be used on players in your group that you are dueling
+Fixed: Attack animations no longer play more quickly when you are < 1.2 growth
+Fixed: Combat event messages and other popup messages no longer have a delay when shown on-screen
+QoL: Carcass highlight outlines no longer show up if the player has disabled foliage to show outlines in the game options menu
+Fixed: Foliage spawned using the foliage placement tool can now be knocked over
+Fixed: The SM_Cube_Greenscreen cube now works properly in the foliage placement tool
+Fixed: Coah's toe is no longer twisted
+Fixed: Apatos that had biomutations before the patch re-generate a proper biomutation.
-Apato players that had a biomutation will be granted a new chance to re-edit their skin, now that the bio layer is properly rebuilt.
+Fixed: Servers no longer crash when players resurrect on family shared accounts
+Fixed: The egg camera no longer shows underwater effects at incorrect times
Changed files in this update