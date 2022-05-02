05-02-22 Patch & Mac Info

Hi all,

As previously mentioned in the Spring-Summer 2022 roadmap, I promised several updates and fixes for AI. Today, Patch 05-02-22, will deliver several fixes for the AI.

Patch 05-02-22 Changes:

Increased range for AI, from 3 tiles to 4 tiles. AI will now be able to detect tiles faster and update their states more efficiently.

Implemented a check for AI getting stuck. This will update every 3 seconds, checking if the AI is in a state where it is supposed to be moving, but was in the same position the previous 3 seconds.

Fixed an issue with the multi-select having trouble with other wall types.

Mac Information

As of now, the game is currently un-able to be launched directly on Steam for Mac users. However, you can still launch the game by going directly to the games files. If you have Expresso Espresso installed on your Mac device, go to the file-path below:

/steam/steamapps/common/Expresso Espresso/MacBuild.app/Contents/MacOS/expresso-espresso

Reports

With the AI tested and patched, I will begin development on over-hauling the build system. Since finals are next week, the build system may not be overhauled until 2 - 3 weeks from now.

If you have any questions, comments, or reports to make, join our Discord! We would love to have you on our server.

https://discord.gg/RsS5XqFmqp