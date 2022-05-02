 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Expresso Espresso update for 2 May 2022

05-02-22 Patch & Mac Info

Share · View all patches · Build 8665592 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi all,

As previously mentioned in the Spring-Summer 2022 roadmap, I promised several updates and fixes for AI. Today, Patch 05-02-22, will deliver several fixes for the AI.

Patch 05-02-22 Changes:

  • Increased range for AI, from 3 tiles to 4 tiles. AI will now be able to detect tiles faster and update their states more efficiently.
  • Implemented a check for AI getting stuck. This will update every 3 seconds, checking if the AI is in a state where it is supposed to be moving, but was in the same position the previous 3 seconds.
  • Fixed an issue with the multi-select having trouble with other wall types.

Mac Information

As of now, the game is currently un-able to be launched directly on Steam for Mac users. However, you can still launch the game by going directly to the games files. If you have Expresso Espresso installed on your Mac device, go to the file-path below:

/steam/steamapps/common/Expresso Espresso/MacBuild.app/Contents/MacOS/expresso-espresso

Reports

With the AI tested and patched, I will begin development on over-hauling the build system. Since finals are next week, the build system may not be overhauled until 2 - 3 weeks from now.

If you have any questions, comments, or reports to make, join our Discord! We would love to have you on our server.

https://discord.gg/RsS5XqFmqp

Changed files in this update

Depot 1793361
  • Loading history…
Depot 1793362
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.