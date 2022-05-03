Lod perf improvements and save load bug/npc spawning bug fixes

Improvements to perf for lower spec machines and improvements visual quality on lower spec machines. Various bug fixes, of note to the save system and how npc spawn in the world. This fixes a issue with npc/animals not always showing up on some islands and how they spawn in the village if you travel to it too quickly.

v0.5.10

-Improved LOD system logic to be distributed across multiple frames to reduce spikes. Also improved LOD system perf in general cases and in worst cases.

-Tuned LOD distanced for min spec machines to have a better balance of visuals/perf.

-Increased Crab ambient sound volume and Golem foot print volume

-Reduced music volume slightly

-Increased lod range for NPC animation info so they don't t-pose while still rendering

-Changed save/load logic to fix an issue where a zone could save before all objects had finished spawning and then wouldn't always spawn all NPC

-Fixed issue where NPC could spawn just below the floor and fall under the world. NPC will now detect they are below the world and move up above it. This will fix previously fallen NPC so they are moved to a usable place.

-Changed UI key binding text to auto scale in case it gets too large in a localized language

-Reduced Berries hunger value and Glowing Berries hunger value by a little

-Various bug fixes and stability improvements