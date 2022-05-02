Developer Update and Patch version 0.4.13

This update brings the changes from the recent beta branch build (0.4.12b) to the stable version of the game. If you'd like to discuss this update or anything else about the game with us or fellow players, make sure to come on over and join our Discord!

New Mechanic: Instability

The major change added in this patch is a new mechanic called "Instability." As a battle goes on and energy is released, instability of local space-time increases, and so does damage dealt by both allies AND enemies. Base damage has been reduced a bit across the board to go along with this change.

The main aim of this mechanic is to help make some of the longer, drawn out battles end more decisively, but it also means the early fight is somewhat less deadly and allows ramping/setup characters to shine more.

Work on Act 4 is continuing at a steady pace, and we've got another small teaser for you today, this time updating the scene from our previous teaser. Three new heroes. Who and where could they be?

Changelog for version 0.4.13

There is one change from the previous beta version of 0.4.12b:

Improved caching of UI sprite elements to reduce hard drive requests for non-default UIs and improve speed of UI generation

The following is the complete chang log from the previous stable version of 0.4.10, including changes from 0.4.11b and 0.4.12b.