Fully customizable drones and ship turrets!

Version 0.55509203

🎯 [Drone Properties] Summoned drones can now be buffed by passive bonuses in the same way as players. Each item has a likelihood to roll properties that passively affect drones.

🎯 [Ship Turret Properties] On-board ship turrets can now be buffed by passive bonuses in the same way as players. Each item has a likelihood to roll properties that passively affect ship turrets.

🎯 [UI] Item tooltips now describe drone and ship turret passive buffs. These are included in their calculated DPS and Hull in tooltips.

🎯 [UI] The character stat sheet now also describes all drone and ship turret properties properties. Loot filter options are available as well.

🎯 [Weapon] A new Vagrantis weapon called "Guided Destroyer" has been added. It shoots heavy homing rockets with large area of effect.

🎯 [Passive Auxiliary Item] The Drone Damage Multiplier has been added. It works the same as the Damage Multiplier, but for drones and on-board turrets.

🎯 [Passive Auxiliary Item] The Drone Resistance Multiplier has been added. It works the same as the Resistance Multiplier, but for drones and on-board turrets.

🎯 [Passive Auxiliary Item] The Drone Hull Module T-1 has been added. It increases max hull of drones by a percentage.

🎯 [Continuum Transmuter] The "To-1 Fragment" has been added. It allow converting all drone and ship turret bonuses to player bonuses on an item.

🎯 [Continuum Transmuter] The "To-2 Fragment" has been added. It allow converting all drone and player bonuses to ship turret bonuses on an item.

🎯 [Continuum Transmuter] The "To-3 Fragment" has been added. It allow converting all player and ship turret bonuses to drone bonuses on an item.

🎯 [Balancing] The base crit multiplier value is now 10% (up from 0%).

🎯 [Balancing] The health of Deflector Domes summoned by the Deflector Dome Active Auxiliary item has been increased by 30%.

🎯 [Balancing] The damage of the Worm Hugger summon has been significantly increased.

🎯 [Balancing] Maximum negative resistance is now -100% (up from -500%). Maximum positive resistance is now 75% (down from 80%).

🎯 [Balancing] Drones now also get reduced resistance when playing on Continuum Mode.

🎯 [Balancing] The Xinthu talent "Drone Damage Mastery" [7:5] now provides a 80% bonus (up from 10%).

🎯 [Balancing] Drones have 50% less hull and do 40% less damage. Drones at lower levels (< 8) are less affected by this nerf. This change was made to compensate for the fact that drones now have their own customizable properties.

🎯 [Balancing] Ship turrets do 30% less damage. Ships at lower levels (< 8) are less affected by this nerf. This change was made to compensate for the fact that ship turrets now have their own customizeable properties.

🎯 [Balancing] Two Vagrantis Homing-type weapons have been disabled from use as ship turrets.

🎯 [Misc] There Hammerhead-type bosses in the "Void Space A-2" Continuum Event have been replaced by Battleship-type bosses.

🎯 [Misc] Weapon feedback has been reduced.

🎯 [Misc] NPCs in rescue NPC-events have increased hull.

🎯 [Bug fix] There was a possible race condition in the player saving/loading system, which could cause incorrectly loaded inventories if starting a new game quickly after closing one. This is now fixed.

🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed an issue regarding a skill that was incorrectly reset.