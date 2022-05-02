Version 0.119 changes

Lots of small tweaks and bug fixes in this update:

Increased max island blocks + decals to 6000

Increased maximum detail debris settings (Medium is the old High setting)

Added option to change how much large debris is present (Medium is closest to old behavior on most islands)

Added checkbox for Low FPS smoothing (enabled by default aka no change)

Fixed magnets/pistons having reverse controls when placed on opposite sides

Fixed beam placement with PLACE ON HOLD disabled

Lowered volume of attachers (when more than 1)

Lowered volume of laser fire start (when more than 1)

Reduce camera shake from multiple parts creating shakes at the same time

Fixed Mirror mode lasers don't get range set (and delay on bombs/release connectors)

Added advanced option to adjust bomb aerial timer

Added FOV save/load

Locked mouse cursor to the game window

Make power explosions not affect launcher/cannon blast

Make launcher/cannon blast weaker

Fixed disabling shadows removing dust/etc particles

Kinda fixed undo showing controls for beams/ropes

Fixed parts showing as $0 after Undo (and mass/cost totals not being right)

Fixed setting start angle on pivot 90 rotates connector incorrectly

Improved vehicle flipping so it's less crazy (have to push the button more, but it's better overall)

Started changing how island ground data is saved/generated