The Knight Witch Out Now!

THE WAR GOLEM INVASION HAS BEGUN!

THE KNIGHT WITCH FIGHTS BACK ON PC & CONSOLES FROM TODAY

Super Awesome Hyper Dimensional Mega Team’s new Metroidvania meets shoot ‘em up bullet hell hybrid has launched.

Team17 and Super Awesome Hyper Dimensional Mega Team have today launched Metroidvania bullet hell The Knight Witch on Steam. Fusing fast-paced shoot ‘em up combat with Metroidvania mechanics and deck building elements, The Knight Witch follows Rayne – the titular knight witch and part of a coven of superhero-like protectors – as she battles through waves of unrelenting enemies to save her home from a devastating war golem invasion and defeat the mysterious villain that commands them.

It’s time to join Rayne and the coven of knight witches:



As Rayne, players will explore the once peaceful metropolis of Dungeonidas, fighting enemies that have invaded the city’s labyrinthine streets, and wielding devastating Knight Witch powers. As the story unfolds, Rayne’s playstyle can be fully customised through a deck building system that includes over 40 unique spell cards, while opportunities to speak to the citizens of the beleaguered city via press conferences will present the morale challenge of telling the truth of how the war is going… or not.

The Knight Witch offers up a series of accessibility and assist options so knight witches of all abilities can help save the kingdom. Alongside an intuitive auto aim system to quickly lock on and destroy enemies, and a main story navigation system that points players through the city’s streets, there are a series of ‘cheats’ that can be unlocked that allow players to customise their gameplay experience.

The Knight Witch Key Features:

Shoot 'Em Up Spellcasting Sorcery: Encounter evil foes and choose whether to wield Rayne’s magic or use her weapons and wits to take them down.

Body and Mind: The Knight Witch Duality: Customize Rayne’s unique playstyle, upgrading Knight abilities for a more fast-paced shoot ‘em up experience, or strengthen Witch magic and explore different deckbuilding strategies with over 40 unique spell cards to choose from.

Build Trust & Make Lasting Bonds: Knight Witches become stronger with gratitude and trust and can earn it in many ways, not all of which are sincere – the choice to choose popularity over honesty lies in the players hands.

Forward-Thinking Accessibility: The Knight Witch has been designed as a Metroidvania without barriers; with an intuitive on/off 'auto-aim' system, world-altering 'cheats' and a focused main story navigation system - players will never get lost and can tailor the game to their level of play.

Super Mega Team: The Knight Witch is brought to you by a veteran team of developers behind titles including RiME, Moonlighter, and Plants VS Zombies.

The Knight Witch is now available to purchase on Steam. To keep up to date with all the information on The Knight Witch please like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and join us on Discord.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1872680/The_Knight_Witch/