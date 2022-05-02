Brutal Orchestra 1.4 "Egg of Incubus"

Art by the incredibly talented Gloom Dude: @ElmanoloC

The time has come and the world expands! New friends and foes reveal themselves in every corner.

Find new party member's such as Burnout a tormented sadist with an endless taste for violence or Fennec a deeply ill man who sprout dangerous spines and quills from his very bones

Challenge a menagerie of new foes, from the Keko worms that swim within the dunes to the squawking and shrieking Scrungies flying high above the mountain tops to the Conductor Music Men, bloated with tumours. Even deep within the Garden leviathans struggle to consume one another.

Complete a quest on the behalf of the Ungod, and fulfill it's request to snuff out an infant usurper that if left unchecked would someday challenge the gods themselves.

If you have been enjoying Brutal Orchestra and want to see more updates make sure to drop us a review on Steam if you are enjoying the game and want to see more updates like this one!

And now the changelog (Spoilers).

New Party Members

Added Burnout to The Far Shore in both Normal and Hard Mode.

Added Fennec to The Far Shore in both Normal and Hard Mode.

Added Mordrake to The Garden.

Added Mordrake (Clone).

New Enemies

Added Keko to The Far Shore in both Normal and Hard Mode.

Added Kekastles to The Far Shore in Hard Mode.

Added Ta Ma Goa to The Far Shore in Hard Mode.

Added The Unfinished Heir to The Far Shore in Hard Mode.

Added Tainted Yolk to The Far Shore in Hard Mode.

Added Scrungies to The Orpheum in Normal and Hard Mode.

Added Conductors to The Orpheum in Hard Mode.

Added One Man Bands to The Orpheum in Hard Mode.

Added Silver Suckles to The Orpheum in Hard Mode.

Added Gilded Gulpers to The Orpheum in Hard Mode.

Added Choir Boy to The Garden.

Added Xiphactinus and Gillicus to The Garden.

New Strangers

Added Emissary of the Ungod.

Expanded Mordrake's quest.

New Status Effects

Added Status Effect Scars.

New Passive Effects

Added Passive Effect Abomination.

Added Passive Effect Masochism.

Added Passive Infestation.

Added Passive Bone Spurs.

New Treasure Items

Added Caretaker Cudgel.

Added Gump Ming Goa.

Added Convergent Rage.

Added Wicker Child.

Added Gamified Cephalopod.

Added Rotund Amphibian.

Added Man Made Ovum.

Added Mini Mordrake.

Added The Rest of Nowak.

Added Lust Pudding.

Added Meatre Worm.

Added Norris!

New Shop Items

Added Demon Core.

Added Can o' Worms.

Added Conscription Notice.

Added Health Insurance.

Added Someone Else's Face.

Added Box of Medals.

Added Counterfeit Medal.

New Extra Items

Added Meatre Worm (Eaten).

Added Meatre Worm (Fully Eaten).

Added Norris...

New Music

Added Keko theme (+Kekastle Layer)

Added Unfinished Heir Theme

Added Scrungie Theme

Added Maniskin & Inner Children Theme

Added Choir Boy Theme

Added Xiphactinus and Gillicus Theme

New Achievements

Added The Sadist (Fools).

Added The Impaled (Fools).

Added Mistake (Fools).

Added Health Insurance (Witness).

Added Rotund Amphibian (Witness).

Added Meatre Worm (Witness).

Added A Gift? (Divine).

Added Gamified Cephalopod (Divine).

Added Norris! (Divine).

Added The Ungod's Demand (Stranger).

Added Thorough Explorer (Area).

Added Every Stone Turned (Area).

Added Bloodline Drinker (Comedy).

Added Heavyweight Champion (Comedy).

Added Deep Pockets (Comedy).

Added Human Resources (Comedy).

Added Brutality! (Comedy).

Added Nary a Finger Lifted (Comedy).

Added Worthy Successor (Tragedy).

Added The Second coming (Tragedy)

Improvements

Improved character selection UI to accommodate more party members.

Improved the Tutorial to smoothly transition into the first playthrough.

Improved Skinning Homunculus animations.

Tweaked Fog's dialogue to be slightly cooler.

Changed the Charcarrion's Death hints.

Fixed a compression issue with Han's and Leviat's maskless sprites.

Improved Woodwind's animations.

The Maniskins and Inner Children now use their own battle theme.

The passive effect "Leaky" will no longer trigger if the party member or enemy has grey health.

Party Member Balance

Reduced the cost of Nowak's ability "Parry" to 1 Yellow Pigment.

Reworked Nowak's ability "Wrath" to have small chance to refresh Nowak.

Increased Rags Health to 17/18/19/20 per level.

Reworked Rag's ability "Connection" to inflict Scars to the opposing enemy.

Reworked Rag's ability "Whole Again" to inflict Scars to the opposing enemy.

Thype can no longer be found in Normal Mode.

Reworked Bimini's ability "Skewer" to inflicts Scars to herself instead of Frail.

Reworked Bimini's ability "Expire" to inflicts Scars to herself instead of Frail.

Reworked Bimini's ability "Form" to remove Scars to herself instead of Frail.

Item Balance

Reworked Fist Full of Ash to reduce incoming direct damage and increase incoming indirect damage.

Expanded Fishing Rod's item pool to include new fishy items.

Locked the item A Gift? by default.

Tondal's Vision's ability, Abject Rejection now deals direct damage.

Enemy Balance

Rebalanced Zone 01 Normal enemy pools.

Rebalanced Zone 02 Normal enemy pools.

Rebalanced Zone 01 Hard enemy pools.

Rebalanced Zone 02 Hard enemy pools.

Rebalanced Zone 03 Hard enemy pools.

Slightly reduced the odds of Trigger Fingers performing "Headshot".

Slightly reduced Trigger Finger's health.

Trigger Finger's "Headshot" ability now adds 2 frail to Trigger Fingers if the ability kills a party member.

Trigger Fingers can no longer appear in Normal Mode.

Reworked The Charcarrion's ability "Rend the Right" to inflict Scars instead of Frail.

Reworked The Charcarrion's ability "Cleave the Left" to inflict Scars instead of Frail.

Reworked The Charcarrion's ability "Decomposition" to inflict 3 Scars to the Charcarrion.

Reduced self damage dealt by the Charcarrion's ability "Decomposition".

Reworked the Charcarrion's ability "Messiah", to remove Scars from the opposing party members.

Reworked the Charcarrion's ability "MarrowLust" to no longer remove frail and instead deal 1 indirect damage to all party members.

Reworked the Charcarrion's ability "MarrowLust" to no longer reduce maximum health of party members and instead inflicts 1 Scar to the whole party.

Reduced likelyhood of the Charcarrion performing "Marrow Lust".

The Charcarrion's ability "BodyScream" can no longer inflict "Frail" to the left and right positions.

The Charcarrion can no longer appear in Normal Mode.

Reworked Heaven's ability "Thousand Tears" to have a 50% chance to inflict 1 Scar to each party member.

Reworked Heaven's ability "The Scars Weep" To inflict 1 Scar instead of Curse.

Reworked Heaven's ability "Reclaim Conviction" To inflict 1 Scar instead of Curse.

Reworked Heaven's ability "Omnipotence" to inflict 1 Scar to each party member.

Reduced Osman Sinnoks' Ability "Extrusion" Curse chance to 25%.

Reduced Osman Sinnoks' Ability "Intrusion" Curse chance to 25%.

Reworked Zeitgeist's ability "Bloodmoans" to have a 50% chance to curse the whole party.

Psaltery can no longer increase field effects generated by passives like constricting.

Typo

Fixed a typo in the item "Violated Pact".

Updated Griffins dialogue to make his unlock condition a bit clearer.

Misc

Fixed several edge cases with the Music Man dynamic soundtrack.

Added a corpse sprite to the Giggling Ministers.

If you scrolled this far we can be friends in the next life.