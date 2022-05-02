Patch Notes 1.0.20

Patch notes for version 1.0.20
This update contains a lot of battle fixes and a first step in our goal to reduce the amount of RNG from skills and conditions. We will continue this process in upcoming patches. In online battles the next Ranked season is now opened, leaderboards of previous seasons will be added in a future update.
MacOS savedata location has changed
In the process of fixing the MacOS Steam build not being able to connect to CoroNet the save location on MacOS needed to be changed.
To import your savedata choose one of the following instructions (make sure the app is closed):
A: With Finder
Open Finder
Hold CMD + SHIFT and press G
Paste ~/Library/Containers/com.tragsoft.coromon/Data/Library/Preferences/ in the textbox and press enter
Right-click on com.tragsoft.coromon.plist and click on “Copy”
Press CMD + SHIFT + G again
Change the textbox value to ~/Library/Preferences/ by deleting the “Containers/com.tragsoft.coromon/Data/Library/” part in the textbox, then press enter
If there’s already a com.tragsoft.coromon.plist file there, rename it so you have a back up
Hold CMD and press v to paste the copied file
B: Or with Terminal
Open Terminal and execute the following command
cp ~/Library/Containers/com.tragsoft.coromon/Data/Library/Preferences/com.tragsoft.coromon.plist ~/Library/Preferences/com.tragsoft.coromon.plist
Glitches/Crashes
If you experience graphical issues or crashes, here are three solutions that seemed to help for a number of players.
Verify Steam Files
https://help.steampowered.com/en/faqs/view/0C48-FCBD-DA71-93EB
Run as administrator
Run coromon.exe as administrator by navigating to Steam's install folder and right-click on the coromon.exe file, then select “Run as administrator”. By default the installation folder is C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\Coromon
Disable Discord overlay
You can disable the overlay by booting up Coromon, navigate to the settings in Discord and then click on Activity Indicator. There you can disable the overlay just for Coromon.
Fixed issues
- Fixed a number of typposs in multiple languages
- The Purrgy no longer lingers right before Illuginn
- Fixed a number of milestones unlocking in online battles
- Fixed a softlock when Vørst would freeze a Coromon holding a Crany Fruit
- Fixed the gem buyer not taking all gems at once
- The Scan Module blink now always appears on the highest layer
- Players can no longer walk through the Trainer Hub tiles in Alavi
- Agility Training now raises 1 stage as intended
- Withdraw now raises 1 stage as intended
- Players can no longer interact with trainers while in a minecart
- Skills that require a charge now correctly retarget if the opponent switches out
- Zen Cure now cures a percentage of 15 instead of a flat rate of 15
- Ghastly Nap now targets the enemy team instead of a single target
- Fixed floor switches in the Pyramid of Sart when the player got hit while a wall was moving
- Bren can no longer eat cakes
- When Bren is Potentiflated to a higher Potential category and evolves, the correct database entry is unlocked
- LuxLure no longer cancels background music
- Changed the “Always Run” setting to “Always Sprint” to prevent confusion
- Fixed Thorbjorn from walking into the player when giving him carrots from the tile north-east of the snowman
Updates
-
Added (skippable) credits after game completion, and made them available in the settings menu once the game is completed
-
The game now saves after editing an online Squad
-
XP earned is now shown in a single overview instead of for each Coromon individually
-
Added additional hotkeys:
-
1-3 = Use bound Item
-
4 = Use bound Trait
-
Numpad 1-6 = Select specific Gauntlet Module
-
Numpad +/- = Next or previous Gauntlet Module
-
The available Coromon overview in the world map now shows 2 rows of Coromon
-
Precision Punch has a 50% chance to raise crit chance instead of 100%.
-
OHKO skills no longer benefit from type proficiency bonus.
-
We disabled the ‘Any’ preference for Casual Custom battles in CoroNet for now, until this works as intended in our backend
-
Cat Scratch is now a Ghost type skill
-
Dark Magic type now has its own type icon
-
Vørst now removes buffs from the player’s Coromon once he regains his fighting spirit, and prevents the first hit on him from doing more than 10% damage.
-
Chalchiu now has a seconds phase where she removes her stat nerfs and status inflictions
-
A sound is now played when an opponent is found on CoroNet
-
Less Coromon can learn the Dirty Snow Skill Flash
-
Transcending skill now resets after any move, instead of just after skills
-
Fruits which increase Skill damage now do 1.5x damage instead of 2x
-
Prepared Trait now shows an indicator when it triggers
-
Wet Coat Trait now shows an indicator when it triggers
-
Some Traits now trigger when entering the battle instead of the start of a round.
-
Ball of Darkness now has 25% chance of increasing Sp.Attack instead of 50%
-
Heatwave now also prevents and removes freeze condition
-
Sandstorm now raises Accuracy and Crit chance (instead of Accuracy and Evasion) for sand Coromon, and no longer lowers stats for non-sand Coromon
-
Snow weather no longer randomly freezes in online battles
-
Sleep now has a 40% chance to last 1 round, 40% chance to last 2 rounds, and 20% to last 3 rounds
-
Freeze lasts 2 rounds, instead of at most 5
-
Hazy lasts 4 rounds, instead of 3 - 5
-
Splash Spinner can now be bought in Alavi
-
Platinum Spinners can be bought after reaching Ixqun
-
Dream / Trick / Heal Spinners can be bought after reaching Darudic
-
Stinky Disc and Fear Disc can be bought from shops after reaching Pawbury
-
Smart Gem can be bought from shops after reaching Vlamma
-
Lazy Gem can be bought from shops after reaching Alavi
