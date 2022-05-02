Patch Notes 1.0.20

Share · View all patches · Build 8664879 · Last edited 2 May 2022 – 18:59:05 UTC by Wendy

Patch notes for version 1.0.20

This update contains a lot of battle fixes and a first step in our goal to reduce the amount of RNG from skills and conditions. We will continue this process in upcoming patches. In online battles the next Ranked season is now opened, leaderboards of previous seasons will be added in a future update.

MacOS savedata location has changed

In the process of fixing the MacOS Steam build not being able to connect to CoroNet the save location on MacOS needed to be changed.

To import your savedata choose one of the following instructions (make sure the app is closed):

A: With Finder

Open Finder

Hold CMD + SHIFT and press G

Paste ~/Library/Containers/com.tragsoft.coromon/Data/Library/Preferences/ in the textbox and press enter

Right-click on com.tragsoft.coromon.plist and click on “Copy”

Press CMD + SHIFT + G again

Change the textbox value to ~/Library/Preferences/ by deleting the “Containers/com.tragsoft.coromon/Data/Library/” part in the textbox, then press enter

If there’s already a com.tragsoft.coromon.plist file there, rename it so you have a back up

Hold CMD and press v to paste the copied file

B: Or with Terminal

Open Terminal and execute the following command

cp ~/Library/Containers/com.tragsoft.coromon/Data/Library/Preferences/com.tragsoft.coromon.plist ~/Library/Preferences/com.tragsoft.coromon.plist

Glitches/Crashes

If you experience graphical issues or crashes, here are three solutions that seemed to help for a number of players.

Verify Steam Files

https://help.steampowered.com/en/faqs/view/0C48-FCBD-DA71-93EB

Run as administrator

Run coromon.exe as administrator by navigating to Steam's install folder and right-click on the coromon.exe file, then select “Run as administrator”. By default the installation folder is C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\Coromon

Disable Discord overlay

You can disable the overlay by booting up Coromon, navigate to the settings in Discord and then click on Activity Indicator. There you can disable the overlay just for Coromon.

Fixed issues

Fixed a number of typposs in multiple languages

The Purrgy no longer lingers right before Illuginn

Fixed a number of milestones unlocking in online battles

Fixed a softlock when Vørst would freeze a Coromon holding a Crany Fruit

Fixed the gem buyer not taking all gems at once

The Scan Module blink now always appears on the highest layer

Players can no longer walk through the Trainer Hub tiles in Alavi

Agility Training now raises 1 stage as intended

Withdraw now raises 1 stage as intended

Players can no longer interact with trainers while in a minecart

Skills that require a charge now correctly retarget if the opponent switches out

Zen Cure now cures a percentage of 15 instead of a flat rate of 15

Ghastly Nap now targets the enemy team instead of a single target

Fixed floor switches in the Pyramid of Sart when the player got hit while a wall was moving

Bren can no longer eat cakes

When Bren is Potentiflated to a higher Potential category and evolves, the correct database entry is unlocked

LuxLure no longer cancels background music

Changed the “Always Run” setting to “Always Sprint” to prevent confusion

Fixed Thorbjorn from walking into the player when giving him carrots from the tile north-east of the snowman