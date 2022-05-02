Vacancy Unlimited - Community Update #1

What I've been working on :

+Added new Assault Rifle ACR

+Changed interact icon from "E" to "-Interact"

+Interact icon now displays for harvests & light monuments

+Increased Food Spawn

+Fixed Bug where zombies would phase through destructibles

+Fixed Navigation on Bluffs

+Added more loot drops to Bluffs

+Fixed Navigation on Port Gardener

+Adjusted Map proportions of Port Gardener

+Rebuilt occlusion of Port Gardener

+Increased Thompson Damage

+Increased USAS12 Damage

+Increased Super Shotgun Damage

+Increased M60 Damage

+Increased FMG9 Damage

+Increased Evo Damage

+Increased G11 Damage

+Increased G11 Bullet Velocity

+Increased Critical Hit Chance for M1 Garand

+Increased Critical Hit Chance for Five

+Adjusted UI scaling

+Increase loot drop chance for tier2 weapons

+Fixed bug where melee when switching could break the melee weapons

Note from dev :

Welcome all new players to VU! If you encounter any issues feel free to use the dedicated community threads to reach me. A bit of you have already been doing that and I appreciate it! It has helped out a lot. Sorry for the delay on releasing this first community update. I got very sick last week due to new allergies. Had to take a covid test just to be sure, thankfully came back negative. I'm switching gears to prep Spryward for issue 1 dropping this month. I will be releasing Spryward 1 issue at a time starting this month of May! Spryward will kick off 2 years after the finale of VU. If you enjoyed the work I've done here with VU consider continuing the story by wishlisting Spryward.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1862420/Spryward/

What's coming next :

Next VU Update Around : 06/02/2022

Level Reworks - Port Gardener

New Weapons

New Potions