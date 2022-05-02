Vacancy Unlimited - Community Update #1

What I've been working on :
+Added new Assault Rifle ACR
+Changed interact icon from "E" to "-Interact"
+Interact icon now displays for harvests & light monuments
+Increased Food Spawn
+Fixed Bug where zombies would phase through destructibles
+Fixed Navigation on Bluffs
+Added more loot drops to Bluffs
+Fixed Navigation on Port Gardener
+Adjusted Map proportions of Port Gardener
+Rebuilt occlusion of Port Gardener
+Increased Thompson Damage
+Increased USAS12 Damage
+Increased Super Shotgun Damage
+Increased M60 Damage
+Increased FMG9 Damage
+Increased Evo Damage
+Increased G11 Damage
+Increased G11 Bullet Velocity
+Increased Critical Hit Chance for M1 Garand
+Increased Critical Hit Chance for Five
+Adjusted UI scaling
+Increase loot drop chance for tier2 weapons
+Fixed bug where melee when switching could break the melee weapons
Note from dev :
Welcome all new players to VU! If you encounter any issues feel free to use the dedicated community threads to reach me. A bit of you have already been doing that and I appreciate it! It has helped out a lot. Sorry for the delay on releasing this first community update. I got very sick last week due to new allergies. Had to take a covid test just to be sure, thankfully came back negative. I'm switching gears to prep Spryward for issue 1 dropping this month. I will be releasing Spryward 1 issue at a time starting this month of May! Spryward will kick off 2 years after the finale of VU. If you enjoyed the work I've done here with VU consider continuing the story by wishlisting Spryward.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1862420/Spryward/
What's coming next :
Next VU Update Around : 06/02/2022
Level Reworks - Port Gardener
New Weapons
New Potions
