Update 1.1.0 - balance

Balance:

difficulties changed

•"easy" mode is now "normal" mode

•"normal" mode is now "hard" mode

all difficulties:

•first boss deals less damage on the 2nd phase

easy (now normal) mode:

•turned on by default (if you launch the game for the first time)

•almost all mobs became easier

•mimics deal less damage

•almost all bosses became a bit easier

Old easy mode effects are untouched (slightly more damage, more hp from the start, more hp from hearts and healling effects, passive hp regen)

normal (now hard) mode:

•3d "??? " boss have slightly more HP

Game design:

•menu now have some additional effects

•the tip on how to beat the 2nd "???" boss is now showed before the battle (instead of when dying)

•living statues in the City of Lost now have an additional visual effect

•there is now a confirmation sign when you try to delete the save

Bug fixes:

•screenshots fixed

•some small bugs fixes