v 1.0.3 Art of War

Workers management

Now you can manually manage your workers in every building



Styles of war

You can choose one of the 7 different styles of war. Every style gives some bonuses and different tactics.

Unit abilities!

Some of units have abilities. For example, cannons and bombards can use ability to attack through 3 cells. Axemans can be reinforced with special ability

Full list of changes:

fixed:

--Fixed core production

--Fixed the exit button in the technology panel

--In epoch 4 factories emit smoke as they should

--Fixed caravan trade. Caravans no longer stay in cities, and caravans with the target city disappear consistently

--If you load a save, the music will continue to play

--Fixed roads in special cases

--Reduced consent to the world of bots

--The game is better optimized for laptops

--Optimized right panel

--Music playback fixed

--You can get weapons back to the warehouse only from those units that will not disappear at the end of the war

--Fixes in German localization

--Corrections in Russian localization

Changes:

-- Prices for castles and forts have been reduced by 2 times

--Changed ability button texture (town founding button)

--Smoke from the factories began to come out much less often (now it does not interfere with the game and does not affect the optimization)

--The inscription about a spliced ​​game or not running Steam has been removed, as it does not make sense

--The GDP figure in the top bar has been replaced by the number of unemployed

--Missionaries now move 2 squares per turn and change their target route if the previous target is already converted to their religion

--Optimized mercenary system

-- Slightly changed page on Steam

--Unit selection circle has been changed

New:

--Added ability "Cannon salvo" for cannons and bombards. Allows you to shoot 3 cells forward. A shot can destroy a building on the map, destroy fortifications in a city, injure or destroy an enemy unit.

--Added "Enhancement" ability for warriors with axes. Increases the base power of each soldier by +1, while the effect persists forever

--Food Consumption Map has been replaced (since it no longer makes sense; each villager always consumes 1 food since 1.0.2) to a War Style Map.

--Added the mechanics of war styles, allowing you to choose one of the 7 principles of combat. Each style has its own characteristics.

--Added a page counter for pre-game settings in the main menu

--Added animation for cannons when using the volley ability

--Added the ability to manually distribute workers in real time using the slider (which will appear when you click on the building). Auto-distribution of workers is also left (you can turn it on / off at any time)

--Added button to close war art panel