v 1.0.3 Art of War

Workers management
Now you can manually manage your workers in every building
Styles of war
You can choose one of the 7 different styles of war. Every style gives some bonuses and different tactics.
Unit abilities!
Some of units have abilities. For example, cannons and bombards can use ability to attack through 3 cells. Axemans can be reinforced with special ability
Full list of changes:
fixed:
--Fixed core production
--Fixed the exit button in the technology panel
--In epoch 4 factories emit smoke as they should
--Fixed caravan trade. Caravans no longer stay in cities, and caravans with the target city disappear consistently
--If you load a save, the music will continue to play
--Fixed roads in special cases
--Reduced consent to the world of bots
--The game is better optimized for laptops
--Optimized right panel
--Music playback fixed
--You can get weapons back to the warehouse only from those units that will not disappear at the end of the war
--Fixes in German localization
--Corrections in Russian localization
Changes:
-- Prices for castles and forts have been reduced by 2 times
--Changed ability button texture (town founding button)
--Smoke from the factories began to come out much less often (now it does not interfere with the game and does not affect the optimization)
--The inscription about a spliced game or not running Steam has been removed, as it does not make sense
--The GDP figure in the top bar has been replaced by the number of unemployed
--Missionaries now move 2 squares per turn and change their target route if the previous target is already converted to their religion
--Optimized mercenary system
-- Slightly changed page on Steam
--Unit selection circle has been changed
New:
--Added ability "Cannon salvo" for cannons and bombards. Allows you to shoot 3 cells forward. A shot can destroy a building on the map, destroy fortifications in a city, injure or destroy an enemy unit.
--Added "Enhancement" ability for warriors with axes. Increases the base power of each soldier by +1, while the effect persists forever
--Food Consumption Map has been replaced (since it no longer makes sense; each villager always consumes 1 food since 1.0.2) to a War Style Map.
--Added the mechanics of war styles, allowing you to choose one of the 7 principles of combat. Each style has its own characteristics.
--Added a page counter for pre-game settings in the main menu
--Added animation for cannons when using the volley ability
--Added the ability to manually distribute workers in real time using the slider (which will appear when you click on the building). Auto-distribution of workers is also left (you can turn it on / off at any time)
--Added button to close war art panel
Changed files in this update