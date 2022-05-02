Patch Update 32.4

Howdy Folks!

Hope everyone had a great weekend. I just wanted to push another patch update out the door to address a couple of new and old issues. With some new reports and new data I was able to find and fix a couple of issues related to settings as well as power conduits. Be sure to take a look at the release notes below.

What’s Next?

With the Phone Home update released, I’ve been planning out the next content release. As shown on the roadmap the next content update will focus on an overhaul to the new game interface. This will add various starting options to control your gameplay experience. Further details about this and other content in development will be coming in the next developer log so stay tuned 🙂

Follow Mercury Fallen Development On

Twitter | Facebook | Website | Discord | Roadmap | Patreon

Thanks for reading and for the great feedback and reports. 🙂

Release Notes