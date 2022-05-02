Legend Bowl - Hotfix (May 2, 2022)

We've release a super minor patch to fix a couple of items from player feedback. This is a follow-up to yesterday's release. Enjoy!

When huddle skip is turned off, players no longer run to bench after play and instead wait for the play to be called to choose where to move.

Fixed "jersey" typo.

If you experience any bugs or issues please report them here or more preferably in our Discord where you can chat with the community, report bugs, or give feedback on the game.

Patch Version 1.0.2.4