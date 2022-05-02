 Skip to content

Legend Bowl update for 2 May 2022

Legend Bowl - Hotfix (May 2, 2022)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've release a super minor patch to fix a couple of items from player feedback. This is a follow-up to yesterday's release. Enjoy!

  • When huddle skip is turned off, players no longer run to bench after play and instead wait for the play to be called to choose where to move.
  • Fixed "jersey" typo.

If you experience any bugs or issues please report them here or more preferably in our Discord where you can chat with the community, report bugs, or give feedback on the game.

As always, if you've enjoyed the game so far and like what you're seeing out of the game it would be great if you can leave a review on Steam!

Twitter
Discord
YouTube

Patch Version 1.0.2.4

