Upcoming patch news

Hello crafters,

as I'm prototyping new content for a major patch in summer, I want to introduce you the new content that will be added.

1. Dynasties

This feature will introduce more depth into the Kingdom and what is happening with it's economy, how it is handled and influenced and so on.

In order to do wholesale, you will have to register yourself as a form of a Dynasty so that your crest will be assigned to the Blacksmith Guild.

Marketshare will play important role as the one with the highest one will be able to submit Tax changes or have the upper hand in bigger decisions!

(King's tax is annoying you for so long!? Then change them!)

2. Friend or foe

So every dynasty will have it's own blacksmithing business. You could either sabotage their production lines or boost them, maintain relations, use your reputation into the play to get access to recipes of each family.

Having a friend or foe can make your game easier or more difficult. As others will be able to do it to you too! It's all 'busines' after all! :)

More detailed stuff will be shaped during these weeks so every suggestion or idea matters.

Mine ownership and potential backfires is a great idea presented by 'coolighost' on Discord channel as a great example!

3. Wholesale

With upcoming mid-late game play, there comes the Wholesale. As explained above, in order to do it, you have to have a Dynasty of your own. Think about huge deal contracts with rival blacksmiths standing in your way for becoming a legend!

These orders will be huge and which dynasty fulfills it first will get the market share bonus + all the rewards from it. So the percentage next to the order represents a progress made by certain dynasty on that particular order.

Citties will be issuing these orders randomly and it's up to you to build bigger infrastructure and make it all count!

Various new additions

Overseer automatic production will offer options to craft selected item types to respect char specializations.

Heroes will fulfill the role of being fighters but also market 'influencers'.



These items will be useless in combat, but great for your business. You can farm higher level on your Hero and then make him become an idol for the masses!

And many other improvements will be later introduced.

Stay tunes and thanks for your unrelenting support!

VM Machal <3