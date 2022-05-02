Siberian Mayhem 1.03 delivers Survival, modding tools, and much more!

Hey, folks!

It's been really cold on the news lately, but fear not – something really hot comes to warm you up this May. We've been quite busy with another big update we promised a long time ago for all of you Siberian Mayhematics, and the time has finally come. Actually, the initial plan was to release it tomorrow, but we are kind of bad when it comes to proper calendar scheduling... So the "Tomorrow" Update comes today!

We've got plenty of stuff prepared for this patch. Survival Mode finally finds its way to the game, with 6 new maps ready to test your skills & plunge you into some hectic non-stop action. New achievements and unlockables were added as well for some extra fun factor. Some old & new characters join the fight, with 8 new player models for those of you who like to look outstanding while riding the gun. And if you feel a little bit constrained – crack your fingers, 'cause Serious Editor and Steam Workshop are ready to unleash the creative side of our beloved modding community!

As usual, this update delivers a bunch of bug fixes and performance improvements, as well as gameplay and visual tweaks based on community feedback.

Oh, and last but not least – check out the Siberian Mayhem install folder to find a digital Siberian Mayhem artbook and see some behind-the-scenes stuff for FREE.

Coinciding with the launch of this update, Siberian Mayhem is now 20% off for a limited time, so get your friends in on the action.