Major Springtime Update!

I really need to stop holding back on releases.

Video Summary Update, if you'd like to see it!

The game is in early access mode. Level 1 and 2 are great examples of the bar that I'll be hitting. Level 3 and 4 are still rough, but laid out. Level 5 is still trash.

BUT! You can beat the game, start to finish. Is it fun? NOPE, but you might have fun doing it. Playing early builds and seeing how things change are always fun. :D

Anyway, here is the formal list....

Title has a voice over clip for the game!

New trailer plays on the title screen

First Tabs NPC encounter is now forced

Companions help out in combat, starting at level 3 (lava level)

They’ll knock off enemies that grab you

Lava level was completely redone

New loading screens for lava level

Issac boss fight was heavily polished

Valuna was completely redone

Charge jump was re-worked

Game Over screen handles Tabris as active companion

YOU CAN NOW PET ALMA

Leto can now emote in cutscenes - scared, for example

Huge memory performance changes - all bullets, explosions, and pickups are in the object pool

Multiple cutscenes and dialog updated

Dozens of small bug and dialog fixes

Bug Fix - Enemies spawn when you get a Game Over

Bug Fix - Game Over Screen and moving under the screen

Bug Fix - Layering the Pause menu over dialog

As always, you can find me in the Discord. Enjoy!