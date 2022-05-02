Major Springtime Update!

I really need to stop holding back on releases.
Video Summary Update, if you'd like to see it!
The game is in early access mode. Level 1 and 2 are great examples of the bar that I'll be hitting. Level 3 and 4 are still rough, but laid out. Level 5 is still trash.
BUT! You can beat the game, start to finish. Is it fun? NOPE, but you might have fun doing it. Playing early builds and seeing how things change are always fun. :D
Anyway, here is the formal list....
- Title has a voice over clip for the game!
- New trailer plays on the title screen
- First Tabs NPC encounter is now forced
- Companions help out in combat, starting at level 3 (lava level)
- They’ll knock off enemies that grab you
- Lava level was completely redone
- New loading screens for lava level
- Issac boss fight was heavily polished
- Valuna was completely redone
- Charge jump was re-worked
- Game Over screen handles Tabris as active companion
- YOU CAN NOW PET ALMA
- Leto can now emote in cutscenes - scared, for example
- Huge memory performance changes - all bullets, explosions, and pickups are in the object pool
- Multiple cutscenes and dialog updated
- Dozens of small bug and dialog fixes
- Bug Fix - Enemies spawn when you get a Game Over
- Bug Fix - Game Over Screen and moving under the screen
- Bug Fix - Layering the Pause menu over dialog
As always, you can find me in the Discord. Enjoy!
- Summer
Changed files in this update