Update 22: Rival AI 1.0

**

PATCH HIGHLIGHTS:



RIVAL AI: Compete against a new rival corporation!

BIGGER MAPS: Maps are 1000+ tiles bigger.

FASTER TECH: NResearch tech faster.

FIRE REWORK:** Fire spreads differently now!

and more!

Industries of Titan is in Early Access, which means we are actively updating and adding new content based on our roadmap and your wonderful feedback. You can expect the next Titan Tuesday on June 7th.

See the full patch notes below!

Titan Tuesday: Patch 0.25.0

Rival AI 1.0

Changes as of 0.24.0

🪐 indicates changes due to community feedback!

Rival AI has been introduced to the game!

Rival AI can be selected at the start of a new game

Currently one AI personality (more to come during Early Access)

Will spawn somewhere on the map and build a city alongside yours!

Rival AI has their own victory card that it will try to complete

Player will spawn in a corner of the map instead of the center when a rival is in the game

Cannot directly attack AI, and AI will not attack the player (will come later in Early Access)

Map sizes are significantly larger

increased to 72x72 from 64x64

Advisor Chat Button

If you miss or dismiss an audio log during gameplay you will be able to listen to it by clicking the new “Chat” button for that advisor

Quitting, or saving and loading will remove all pending chats

Any missed chats can still be replayed from the codex at any time

Added unlockable lore logs for Population and Waste advisors

Tech Web

New tech: non-flammable roads. Researching this tech will stop fire from spreading to roads

Slightly increased the speed of researching tech in the early game

Fire Spread Rework

Fire no longer spreads exponentially. Instead, there is a global timer that will determine when a fire will spread from a building with a high enough fire intensity

Initially fire will only spread to one building at a time, as more buildings catch fire the amount of fires that can spread at once will increase up to 3 at a time

Extinguishing a fire will decrease the fire intensity of nearby burning buildings

Increased the amount of time it takes for an extinguished building to be able to catch fire again

Balance Changes

Building repair speed has been increased

Extinguishing fire is now free

Miscellaneous Changes

Added an interior camera transition when entering and exiting shipyards

The foam upgrade for fire extinguishers has a new sound effect

Market Cap summary screen has been adjusted to use the space better

Added a tooltip to the “Rebuild All” button when it is unavailable

Fixes as of 0.25.0

Fixed research bar briefly disappearing when entering buildings

Fixed focus not being correctly released when pressing Enter after editing employee priorities

Fixed some UI elements not being clickable if the mouse was not moved between clicks

Fixed employee module and auto power shield not getting unlocked in the codex

Fixed background audio continuing to play from the council woman if “Continue Playing” was clicked too quickly after achieving victory

Fixed audio drop notifications getting dismissed by other notifications

Fixed storage upgrade button on council and spaceport building appearing available when the player does not have enough credits

Fixed “Engine Required” warning appearing in the shipyard when building additional engines after one has been built

Fixed sound effects for damaging ships playing when loading into a save with a damaged player ship

Fixed Rebuild All button not using all tiers of resources the player has to determine if the button is available - This will make Rebuild All available in situations where it previously wasn’t

You can find the full list of known issues here.