Tarzan VR update for 21 May 2022

Major Update. Tarzan Trilogy Edition is NOW LIVE!

Tarzan VR update for 21 May 2022 · Build 8664114

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Tarzan VR: Trilogy Edition, the complete series, is out now!

Thanks to all of our fans for your patience and support. We’ve been working hard behind the scenes to bring you a truly complete Tarzan experience. Not only does this mean the release of brand-new content in the form of Issue #3, but also a significant update to Issues #1 & 2.

Issue #3 features the Strongbow!

You'll also discover flaming arrows, and even a rhinoceros to fight alongside. Be sure to explore all the secrets of Tarzan Island!

We’re proud to bring you a complete upgrade that includes improved performance, graphical updates, and gameplay rebalancing. As a thank you for your patience, we are releasing this Trilogy Edition as a completely FREE update to current owners of Issue #1 on Steam.

Good luck in Issue #3 – THE DEAD OF NIGHT!

If you are interested in creating gameplay content for us, please request a key via our discord. https://discord.gg/8dQv9wTkAx

Many thanks to the Stonepunk & VR Monkey teams for their hard work on this release.

