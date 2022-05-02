Minor Update 4

Hello!

Thank you for all the continued support and feedback. I've done some changes based on that feedback and many bug fixes. This update does not add new content, but new content will be coming soon.

Changes tagged with <COMMUNITY> were suggestions from you, the players, in the Discussion board, in YouTube videos, or in Twitch streams. Thanks!

CHANGELOG

<COMMUNITY> Infernal Ray now draws underneath enemies and most other skills. This should help with visual clarity when the skill is active.

<COMMUNITY> The ugly purple wall that blocks you on the outside of maps has been removed. You still can't walk beyond this border, but it's now been replaced with a more visually pleasing aesthetic.

Entangle has been rewritten to hopefully make it less buggy. Also, the way Entangle's "Thornvine Rapture" Upgrade behaves has now changed:

OLD: Enemy takes damage the exact moment they are Entangled, with the Entangle effect persisting after an enemy dies. The enemy takes damage every second.

NEW: Enemy takes damage once the Entangle animation finishes and despawns early if the enemy dies while Entangled. The enemy takes damage every 1.5 seconds.

Entangle now displays the correct damage and DPS at the end of a run, instead of always implying it's doing millions of damage.

Icicle Barrage has been changed. The skill was too similar to Great Divider and there really didn't need to be two skills that behaved pretty much the exact same way.

OLD Description: "Launch a series of projectiles in the direction you're facing, piercing once."

NEW Description: "Launch a series of projectiles in the direction you're facing, offset slightly."

The skill still pierces once, but due to description constraints, that has been removed in favor of including its new effect. Icicle Barrage now has an offset. Try it yourself and see!

<COMMUNITY> The description of Hourglass has been changed to be less confusing. The reason it included that it was "Effective on most skills" was because it didn't work on skills that persist forever. But, I mean... that's obvious, right? So, that line has instead been replaced with generic informative text.

OLD Description: "+10% Skill Duration. Effective on most skills."

NEW Description: "+10% Skill Duration. All percentage boosts stack additively."

<COMMUNITY> Defense calculations for The Quickling are now done before the 75% damage reduction when within Speed Unlimited instead of after. As a result, the character should no longer be practically unkillable when using their Weapon Skill.

Special Thanks to https://www.twitch.tv/leokiounce for realizing this and showing me how significant it really was.

The HP of Skullflames (the skulls that explode in The Crossroads) has been increased by 50%.

In many cases, these mobs were dying well before they were ever anything to worry about. This will tip the scales a bit more in their favor. By being alive longer, they have more opportunity to explode and damage the player.

BUG FIXES

Fixed issue where you couldn't select any buttons with the Gamepad in the Pause Menu or in the Options Menu. NOTE: Adjusting volume sliders with Gamepad is currently very unintuitive. I'll be looking into a better way to approach this later on.

Fixed issue where you couldn't open or close the Options Menu with the START Button on a Gamepad when on the Title Screen.

When leveling up, selecting new skills or rerolling now detects a new mouse press and not if you're holding down the mouse. This will fix issues people had where they selected to Reroll and accidentally did so multiple times when they only intended to do so once.

Fixed issue where the display for how much damage you took in a run was being calculated before any defenses, resulting in false numbers which implied you took way more damage than you actually did.

Fixed issue where the Giant Slime boss in The Dry Marsh was incorrectly hitting you every frame, resulting in it being significantly stronger than any other enemy.

Fixed issue where if you cleared The Crossroads as a Summoner Heritage, you would receive the achievement for completing the map as a Crusader incorrectly, and not even get the achievement for clearing it as a Summoner Heritage.

Fixed issue where, if you are very specific, you could potentially have -1 coins when Upgrading. This didn't offer any kind of advantage or break anything, it was really just a visual bug.

Fixed issue where the Black Pools in The Crossroads would continue to expand and tick down while the game is paused.

Fixed issue where certain boss abilities would sometimes do way less damage than they should.

Fixed issue where Entangle would sometimes root enemies in a small AoE around itself, which is not intended.

Fixed issue where Entangle would sometimes root random enemies for seemingly no reason, with no animations or any indication that they should be Entangled to begin with.

Fixed issue where, when playing as a Quickling using the Voidwalker Heritage, there were instances where you could get temporarily stuck inside walls.

Special Thanks to Cartographer Dee for providing a video showing the problem.

WHAT'S NEXT

Localization has been a BIG request, so I'm going to be rewriting the text handling in the game to better allow localization efforts to be made. If anyone would be willing to help with translation efforts, it would be greatly appreciated. I'll be making a pinned topic in the Discussion board when the game is more capable of being localized.

After that, I'm still deciding on what exactly to do in terms of content. I may begin work on the next map, or I may instead work on some challenges. We'll see which way the wind blows.

Let me know if there's any issues with this update!

Thanks again!