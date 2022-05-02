Roboquest - Breaking News

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey everyone!

We've been actively reading all of your comments and feedback since the release of the public playtest.

Thanks a lot for this, this is one of the main reasons we are releasing playtest versions of Roboquest: to get your feedback about them.

And we agree with you, there are several systems that aren't good enough and after having see you interact with them and voiced your concerns, we aren't happy with them either.

As a result, we want to make changes before releasing the Rogue'n'Roll update (the playtest will remain available).

We're aiming three main points:

• Give back some uniqueness to each class

• Add back something 'interesting' upon level-up

• Increase the possibility to specialize your build

This means that we're delaying the release of the Rogue'n'Roll update for the time being.

These changes will be available on the public playtest as soon as they are stable enough to be experienced. We will still release a quick hotfix soon to simply get rid of certain bugs and then we will start working on fixing the points listed above.

We have several leads to improve the new systems to make them as interesting as the previous, please stick with us while we're working on it!

Happy robot smashing everyone, and see you soon for quick updates like this one.

PS: For those of you wondering if we know what we're doing: 'no we don't'. We have a specific idea and end-experience in mind and we're trying to find the right systems to achieve those.

PS2: That also means that the Rogue'n'Roll update is delayed on other platforms such as Game Pass and GoG, we are sorry for the inconvenience.



Working on it...