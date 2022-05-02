 Skip to content

A Day of Maintenance update for 2 May 2022

Build 45

Share · View all patches · Build 8663749 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey folks,

This is a minor patch to fix a couple minor issues, typos, and introduce a new feature to the menu to help track your progress:

  • Fix a minor UI bug in Act 2, where the final site's fix zones would show in the UI before they're enabled
  • Another fix attempt at the OnFoot camera, where if you used a terminal, sometimes it would gimbal-lock and flip around before returning to normal up/down look behaviour
  • Fix an IK/Visual bug in Act 3
  • Added Stories button to main menu, which has a list of all the chats you can encounter in each Act, with a hint on how to encounter them (this is here mainly to help track which ones you haven't got for certain achievements)
  • Typo fix
  • Fix an Ink issue in Act 2

That's all for now, see you later for a devlog on how Orby's character controller & Emotes are scripted!

🤖💘🤖

