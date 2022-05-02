Hey folks,
This is a minor patch to fix a couple minor issues, typos, and introduce a new feature to the menu to help track your progress:
- Fix a minor UI bug in Act 2, where the final site's fix zones would show in the UI before they're enabled
- Another fix attempt at the OnFoot camera, where if you used a terminal, sometimes it would gimbal-lock and flip around before returning to normal up/down look behaviour
- Fix an IK/Visual bug in Act 3
- Added Stories button to main menu, which has a list of all the chats you can encounter in each Act, with a hint on how to encounter them (this is here mainly to help track which ones you haven't got for certain achievements)
- Typo fix
- Fix an Ink issue in Act 2
That's all for now, see you later for a devlog on how Orby's character controller & Emotes are scripted!
🤖💘🤖
Changed files in this update