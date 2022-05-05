0.9.30 Update and 1.0 Launch this month!

Share · View all patches · Build 8663561 · Last edited 5 May 2022 – 20:09:15 UTC by Wendy

We've been working a lot on testing branch since the last major update, and checking for any last balance requests. Now's a really good time to get more feedback in, as we're going to do the 1.0 Launch on May 26!

Any remaining requests for gamepad controller changes are valuable, along with tweaks to game balance, would be especially valuable for us to hear. We have drastically reduced corruption over time, and slightly decreased enemy appearances in cleared areas. We can do further tweaks before 1.0, there's still time!

Balance Changes

Trees now give 2 to 6 wood when felled, up from 1 to 4

Enemies now reappear in even lower rates in already cleared areas, currently about 33%/25%/20% less depending on difficulty. We can adjust this to be even lower, on request

Corruption shows up at 25% of the speed it used to in Normal Mode. In Hard Mode, it shows up at 50% of the speed it used to. We can adjust this even further down, on request

Firefighter lighter drop is now restricted to one per game

Bulldozer and Chopper areas now properly block nearby player constructions

Online Multiplayer Horde Mode changes

Various fixes for Four Player Online Multiplayer

Fix for an online multiplayer issue that prevented people from joining if multiple people tried to join at nearly the same time

Fix for icon spawning when new players spawn

Fix for ending titles

General Tweaks and Fixes