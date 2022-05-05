0.9.30 Update and 1.0 Launch this month!

We've been working a lot on testing branch since the last major update, and checking for any last balance requests. Now's a really good time to get more feedback in, as we're going to do the 1.0 Launch on May 26!
Any remaining requests for gamepad controller changes are valuable, along with tweaks to game balance, would be especially valuable for us to hear. We have drastically reduced corruption over time, and slightly decreased enemy appearances in cleared areas. We can do further tweaks before 1.0, there's still time!
Update 0.9.30 Full List of Changes
Balance Changes
Trees now give 2 to 6 wood when felled, up from 1 to 4
Enemies now reappear in even lower rates in already cleared areas, currently about 33%/25%/20% less depending on difficulty. We can adjust this to be even lower, on request
Corruption shows up at 25% of the speed it used to in Normal Mode. In Hard Mode, it shows up at 50% of the speed it used to. We can adjust this even further down, on request
Firefighter lighter drop is now restricted to one per game
Bulldozer and Chopper areas now properly block nearby player constructions
Online Multiplayer Horde Mode changes
- Various fixes for Four Player Online Multiplayer
- Fix for an online multiplayer issue that prevented people from joining if multiple people tried to join at nearly the same time
- Fix for icon spawning when new players spawn
- Fix for ending titles
General Tweaks and Fixes
Fix for a reload issue
Preventing player inventory from being opened during a roll or slide
A lot of tweaks for Steam Deck compatibility, including screen size and UI tweaks
Tutorial tweaks
Tutorial/early tooltip lines now display the button icons as text, for more reliability with Steam Deck and other controllers
Fix for being able to roll through the fallen debris in the tutorial
Sound fixes for the autogun and uzi
Adding buttons check for roll actions
Fix for Firefighter evolved hands color
Building menu now displays materials needed correctly
AZERTY fix for changing the quick weapon change rebinds
Game will no longer default to a gamepad with it plugged in, you have to turn it on. Keyboard will be the default controller, if it's available
More controller fixes
Many other minor tweaks and fixes in the singleplayer modes
Changed files in this update