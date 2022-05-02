Milestone 0.5.0 released!

We are super excited to release the first Milestone update for Liftoff: Micro Drones, pushing the game a massive step closer to its V1 release. This is a big one: optimisations, simulation update, Sealand, leaderboards, replays and more!

Changelist

Added: Sealand day and night environments. Each environment has interactive elements, 3 new race tracks, a hover drone track and 3 balloon collection courses.

Added: The replay feature . From the main menu, in the 'Tools' section, you can now watch saved recordings of your flights.

Added: Leaderboards! Watch your best race and lap times in the leaderboards menu. Cycle through on a monthly bases, or view all-time best scores. The menu is accessible through the main menu, in the 'Tools' section.

Updated: Optimised drone stat calculations, this should result in more authentic simulation .

. Updated: Made more motors selectable in workbench, allowing for more configurations.

Updated: Unity game engine. This should give an overall increase in performance .

. Updated: All multiplayer menus have been merged into a single menu, saving a few loading screens .

. Updated: The multiplayer score screen now shows leaderboard times as well, below to your personal best times.

Updated: The multiplayer room creation menu now shows the environment being selected.

Updated: Set your desired flight mode and assists directly from within the flight controller menu.

Updated: The current flight mode and active flight assists are now shown prior to arming the drone, allowing you to better pre-select the desired flight mode before taking off.

Updated: Larger player avatars are now downloaded, so that they look crisp.

Updated: Optimized the drone HUD to be less CPU intensive.

Updated: Optimized several content files to be more loading efficient. This reduces installation size (-3GB) and decreases loading times when flying on a track.

Fixed: The flight mode and active flight assists are now saved between drone resets. This prevents from having to reselect the right flight mode again after each drone reset.

Fixed: Many minor bug fixes.

Fixed: On macOS only - shader issue with the plant in the San Lipo Drive environments not rendering its leaves correctly.

Welcome to the Principality of Sealand

Have you ever power looped a whole nation?

With official government permission from the Principality of Sealand, we are excited to see you all discover the coolest micro nations in the North Sea!

Sealand brings a complete new experience to Liftoff simulators: not only do you have to consider that drones don't swim and seagulls don't chill, at night you also have to deal with some stormy weather. Nothing a pro pilot can't handle ;)

E Mare Libertas!

Soon: Sawdust Inc.

Last month we teased a new level called Sawdust Inc, and we are excited to reveal another section of this level. Sawdust inc is going to feature the bigger indoor Liftoff: Micro Drones environment to date, with 4 discting areas, from a wood workshop and a warehouse, to offices and a furniture showroom. Here's another screenshot of this exciting new level that will become available in Liftoff: Micro Drones in the near future.