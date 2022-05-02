Elemental species, new Cards, and Auto-Attack button for Allies.

Hi folks,

Most of the work continues behind the scenes for DLC2, but some exciting additions are worth mentioning in today's patch. The first is an Auto-Attack button for your allies, which you can find near the end of the turn button:

Clicking on it will have all your allies attack, in order, the first enemy (that is still alive). Once they are done, or all enemies are defeated, your avatar will notify you with a banter text that you can resume your turn normally.

The second significant addition is some new (and some returning from Reborn) Elemental species, along with 36 new Elemental cards in each corresponding skill (Pyromancy, Hydromancy, Aeromancy & Geomancy.

If you are already using mods to add Sylphs & Undine as they were in Reborn, keep in mind that your modded version will win and overwrite these vanilla versions.

Patch Notes - 02/05 # 1.038.5