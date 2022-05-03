Update 0.2.24

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings Elegosians,

Welcome to our third update since our Closed Alpha launch.

Having had some great feedback from last time, especially around the modding support of text/languages and the crazy community already modding without finished documentation, we've finally gotten around to doing a good pass on our font rendering and tidying up of the languages/strings system which has now been documented (started at least) in our modding.wiki area.

We are sorry to hear that our text-to-speech temp voices have been removed and replaced with actual voiceovers. We did find a few late bugs and a few IDs that didn't match up correctly but they do sound soooo much better.

A system for skipping the opening cutscene (finally!) has been started. Hold down Space for 2 seconds and it'll jump to the end. Will add UI feedback and tidy it up a bit very soon, but it's nice that it's in there to get started.

Thanks for your continued support and here is what else is new:

Improvements

UI

Changed the font to support a wider range of languages

Clearer fonts/less artefacts at various screen resolutions

Audio

Voice over place holders have been replaced

Fixed a chest opening sound

Updated SFX in the Garden fountain

Updated placement of harp sound to be more prominent

Audio levels have been tweaked

Visual

TextureSize is set to High by default

Modding

Language modding is now more official

Updated the modservice to log 'language' folder processing

Updated modding.wiki with string ids that the language modding uses

Modding is enabled by default

New support Chinese traditional/simplified, Japanese, Korean & Thai characters

Better support for latin characters

World

Added a skip option to the opening cut-scene (hold space for 2 seconds)

Groundwork started in the servant quarter

Added reflection probes for the Garden fountain area

Clifftop materials have been changed to integrate the cliffs better

Bugfixes

Fixed opening cut-scene has a highlighted effect on subtitles

Fixed many collider issues with the fences all around Elegos

Fixed multiple holes the player can get trapped in

Added colliders to wooden poles

Hot fixed event audio conversation timer

Known Issues

Settings

Currently, there is no official controller support built into Elegos.

If you do wish to use a controller consider applying the following config as a temporary workaround until we implement official support – learn more here.

Art

Water rises through the ground in some incomplete areas

The entrance to the palace has some graphical issues

Gameplay

Ladders can sometimes knock/bounce the player off them

Player speed can sometimes be inconsistent

Players can sometimes trigger sprint animation on ladders

Some NPCs can walk through structures

NPCs can sometimes be tilted

NPC movement is still in development

Stealth systems are still in development

Narrative interactions are still in development with placeholder storyboards being implemented

General

Combat is in early stages, as such players cannot kill or be killed

Most NPCs are placeholder dummies

Audio is not fully implemented

Art is not final

Performance

Occlusion culling is currently implemented in a very basic form. We have plans to improve this and move the processing to the GPU to improve general performance

A number of our assets utilise LOD meshes, but there are many more we plan to implement

Many colliders are placeholders and may cause some issues

Further tweaks to a number of our graphical features will take place based on feedback we receive about visual glitches and performance on different hardware. This includes systems like reflections, post-processing effects, shadow fidelity, etc.

We are constantly looking to improve our lighting setup whilst also improving performance related to it

We hope you enjoy all of the fixes and improvements listed above.

As always, please report any persisting or new issues through the in-game feedback tool (press F1) or join us in our Discord server and talk to us directly!