Update 0.2.24

Greetings Elegosians,
Welcome to our third update since our Closed Alpha launch.
Having had some great feedback from last time, especially around the modding support of text/languages and the crazy community already modding without finished documentation, we've finally gotten around to doing a good pass on our font rendering and tidying up of the languages/strings system which has now been documented (started at least) in our modding.wiki area.
We are sorry to hear that our text-to-speech temp voices have been removed and replaced with actual voiceovers. We did find a few late bugs and a few IDs that didn't match up correctly but they do sound soooo much better.
A system for skipping the opening cutscene (finally!) has been started. Hold down Space for 2 seconds and it'll jump to the end. Will add UI feedback and tidy it up a bit very soon, but it's nice that it's in there to get started.
Thanks for your continued support and here is what else is new:
Improvements
UI
- Changed the font to support a wider range of languages
- Clearer fonts/less artefacts at various screen resolutions
Audio
- Voice over place holders have been replaced
- Fixed a chest opening sound
- Updated SFX in the Garden fountain
- Updated placement of harp sound to be more prominent
- Audio levels have been tweaked
Visual
- TextureSize is set to High by default
Modding
- Language modding is now more official
- Updated the modservice to log 'language' folder processing
- Updated modding.wiki with string ids that the language modding uses
- Modding is enabled by default
- New support Chinese traditional/simplified, Japanese, Korean & Thai characters
- Better support for latin characters
World
- Added a skip option to the opening cut-scene (hold space for 2 seconds)
- Groundwork started in the servant quarter
- Added reflection probes for the Garden fountain area
- Clifftop materials have been changed to integrate the cliffs better
Bugfixes
- Fixed opening cut-scene has a highlighted effect on subtitles
- Fixed many collider issues with the fences all around Elegos
- Fixed multiple holes the player can get trapped in
- Added colliders to wooden poles
- Hot fixed event audio conversation timer
Known Issues
Settings
- Currently, there is no official controller support built into Elegos.
- If you do wish to use a controller consider applying the following config as a temporary workaround until we implement official support – learn more here.
Art
- Water rises through the ground in some incomplete areas
- The entrance to the palace has some graphical issues
Gameplay
- Ladders can sometimes knock/bounce the player off them
- Player speed can sometimes be inconsistent
- Players can sometimes trigger sprint animation on ladders
- Some NPCs can walk through structures
- NPCs can sometimes be tilted
- NPC movement is still in development
- Stealth systems are still in development
- Narrative interactions are still in development with placeholder storyboards being implemented
General
- Combat is in early stages, as such players cannot kill or be killed
- Most NPCs are placeholder dummies
- Audio is not fully implemented
- Art is not final
Performance
- Occlusion culling is currently implemented in a very basic form. We have plans to improve this and move the processing to the GPU to improve general performance
- A number of our assets utilise LOD meshes, but there are many more we plan to implement
- Many colliders are placeholders and may cause some issues
- Further tweaks to a number of our graphical features will take place based on feedback we receive about visual glitches and performance on different hardware. This includes systems like reflections, post-processing effects, shadow fidelity, etc.
- We are constantly looking to improve our lighting setup whilst also improving performance related to it
We hope you enjoy all of the fixes and improvements listed above.
As always, please report any persisting or new issues through the in-game feedback tool (press F1) or join us in our Discord server and talk to us directly!
