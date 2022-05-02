Hey everyone! After listening to your feedback, we thought up a bunch of ways to greatly improve Spirit of Shotgun’s player experience. The changes in Update 1.2 include:

A new cinematic introduction – We felt like the story and the game environments we’ve spent a lot of time developing haven’t received enough of a spotlight and were presented rather vaguely. This addition was made to address that.

A whole new player camera! – After watching more and more people play the game, we often saw players struggle with the controls when moving in-between the “screen-areas” of the game. We decided that the old-school aesthetic we were going for with the camera style impacted the gameplay negatively – outweighing the positives, and so chose to go for a more modern player-follow camera instead. The classic camera is always available in the main menu settings.

An easier introduction for new players – Some players found the game’s controls too difficult to learn in the very beginning. To address this, we used a system that was already present in the game – the random chance to be “saved” by the Spirit was greatly increased in the first stage of the game.

New dialogue – Most of the dialogue in the game was rewritten in a more fitting style.

Expanded multiplayer – Up to 6 players can now play together in the same lobby.

Game optimization, bugs and minor changes – Some players disliked that collectibles would not transfer to a new game after beating the story once. Collectibles now carry over to new save files. Minor improvements to performance and game-stability have been made.

Thank you to everyone who bought the game and all those who’ve left us a review! It’s now a better time to play Sprit of Shotgun than ever, so we hope you come back and test your patience on the climb once more!