v0.16.0: Pre-Update



An update that adds new experimental content to the game for a smoother transition to upcoming updates.

[General]

Music Library which contains an audio player and the complete game soundtrack was added into "Extras" section.

New soundtracks for W1-A and W2-A were added

Slightly reworked graphic assets for W5: Loud Plains and W8: Reality Edge

[Stages]

2-A Town Subway: a short-cut to various parts of the game. You can find an entrance to it by entering 2-1 as a mask who is familiar with Wortelm's surroundings. Wortan subway is a labyrinthine place which contains threatening cobolds and some secret pathways.

[Enemies]

W8: Virtual Transporter, Virtual Siphon, Virtual Charmer

Virtuals are consequences of exposure to lacunal energy. They don't pose a physical threat but they affect actions of nearby beings which is extremely threatening for masks who are dealing with dangers of Reality Edge. They're very tough opponents, however each one of them is bound with some enemy on a stage, Virtual will instantly die if its host is killed.

W2-A: Cobolds

[Ememies Reworks]

Faceless Chasers now have 3 different attack and run animations

[Optimizations]

Enemies' movement pathfinding was optimized

Lightning VFX were optimized to be much less performance heavy

Most of game's code was refactored for future needs

Several minor updates which include additions for implemented content will be made soon. After a long break, a major update that includes new content will be released in the summer.

Plans for v0.17 (The Grand Update, approx. mid/late Summer):

Up to 10 new masks and heavy reworks of some old ones

Rework of in-game achievements/unlocks

New Steam achievements

Further polishing of mechanics which were implemented in previous updates

Work on all bosses

Update Interchasm stage

Implement random miniboss encounters

Update the tutorial stage

Update game's store page and its description + new trailer

Due heavy core changes, current save files may become obsolete on the next update! Some import options will be added and every effort will be made to keep the most important parts of your progress.

