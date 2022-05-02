Patch 0.7.0.0 - Foes, fixes and physics!

This patch adds the following:

Tombs and altars which can be found under ground, then deciphered and activated.

Two new enemies: Undead giants which smashes buildings and throws large chunks of earth, and Wraiths which belong in a new class on enemies which can only be damages be silver weapons. (So far wraiths will only emerge from tombs that need to be deciphered and activated.)

Physics: If fire or enemies destroy an entire level of a building, all above will collapse. Balconies are also affected by physics.

You can now place wall banners and standards with your faction arms on.

More options available when customzing your faction arms: many more symbols available and you can now rotate the center-"pictures", not just the center-patterns, so to speak.

Since buildings can now be partially damaged the can also be repaired.

A new type of damage has been added: magic damage! It can be guarded against by wearing silver armour or clothes made from silk. (Magic will be a larger part of the game later, currently only wraiths will deal magic damage against the player.)

One new song added to the soundtrack and about 4-5 old ones remastered.

This patch changes/fixes the following:

Many over all improvements to work related pathfinding , such as finding the closest and best position to mine and build from, not standing on balconies being dismantled, etc.

Sound effects from braziers will always disappear when exiting a game.

Mining background pieces has been fixed and balanced. Previously the drop were sometimes wrong as well as the effects.

Armour decreases has been greatly balanced.*

Added particle effects to mining both chunks and background piecies.

Terrain-damage heals itself over time and no longer scares animals. (They reacted is if an undead were nearby and sometimes even fled.)

Ailments (like bleeding and poison) will always heal. Should there be any problem with this, saving and a loading the game will fix it.

A few crashes have been removed.

Arists table now shows the cost of all items craftable there.

Bleeding damage to undead will stop over time instead of previously being never ending.

Silver weapons now do 30% extra damage as a separate magic attack against undead (which is overall more powerful than the previous 50% atack increase).

Undead attackers will always finish their attack animations even when downing their current target.

Some overall improvement to undead-AI.

There is probably some more fixes which I have forgotten to write down, but these are at least the main ones. I wanted to add another biome as well but I felt that some of these QoL-fixes really needed to be out there as soon as possible.

I think that is it for now. Thousands of thanks for all your feedback, support and kind words! As always: this patch was rather big and made many changes to lots of fundamental code, so I stand very ready to throw in a hot-fix!

Best wishes and lots of love!!

//Mattias

*I will probably need your feedback on the new damages to armour. Previously a steel breastplate could take about 5000 direct hits from an abomination, so they were basically indestructible. Armour will still defend you greatly and make all the difference between surviving an attack or not, but if the armour blocks the damage (ergo saves your life) it should also be felt, so to speak. This change will also promt me to add a way to repair damaged gear, which I plan to make not-to-much-of-a-hassle, something like a "repair all gear"-work order.