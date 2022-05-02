Big Update: new level, skills, enemies, and more!

Share · View all patches · Build 8662596 · Last edited 2 May 2022 – 15:09:16 UTC by Wendy

Janosik is a passion project of a single developer who managed to turn his idea into a successful indie game played by almost 400,000 people on various platforms so far.

As Marcin (Onix) keeps working on Janosik 2, he also keeps growing as a game designer and programmer. With these new skills, he decided to remaster the original game as his way of thanking all of you for playing Janosik and supporting him with kind words.

With this update, Janosik - Highlander Precision Platformer now works on the latest version of the Construct 3 engine, which enabled us to solve some past technical issues and add new features that are bringing the game closer to the sequel that’s currently in production.

The updated version of Janosik is available in English and Polish on Windows, Mac, and Linux. In the coming weeks, we plan to bring back the Slovak localization as well as introduce completely new translations to Russian, Brazilian Portuguese, Spanish, and Simplified Chinese, so stayed tuned!

Also, please note that after this update, your previously saved data will no longer be compatible with the new version. However, you can still access the previous version of the game and your saved progress by switching to the new "legacy_version" beta branch.

Check out below for all the new things added to the game:

A map - you can see where you are now.

A passage that connects levels, so you can travel fast between them.

New NPC: Master Toro. He sells sword upgrades.

The witch house is redesigned. She has a cat now!

Most of the levels are re-designed. For instance, in the very first tutorial level, you can now find a well…

New enemies: bird, monk, blue spider, big fish, frog head.

We’ve added lava. It’s very hot and deadly!

New level: The Castle. That’s where Count Von Żur lives.

Bosses updates: added new animations and new attacks.

Many people asked what a dragon is doing in the game. So we’ve added a story about a dragon and a flooded dungeon.

The game has an updated skills system. It’s now more similar to what you’ll see in Janosik 2. For example, Janosik can swim from the beginning of the game.

There’s also a new skill to unlock - ax throw.

The health system is slightly updated.

Janosik has 3 base lives (hearts). You can find more lives (hearts) in the game (maximum 8 hearts). If you die, you’ll respawn only with 3 base lives again.

