Cultivation Tales would be re-launch on May 4th

After days of intensive development and testing, the new version of "Cultivation Tales" is now ready to be re-launched. We have communicated with Steam and plan to re-launch on May 4th, when the purchase button will be turned back on. At the same time, as the game enters re-launch process, the currently unconditional refund will also be closed from May 3. That is to say, "Cultivation Tales" will apply Steam's general refund rules tomorrow.

It has been 10 days since we announced that we would accept unconditional refunds, a large number of players chose to continue to support us, and even thousands of players who wrote negative comments on Steam also chose to continue waiting for our new version. We know that this short 10-day game build fixing is not enough for all players, but we will gradually improve the game step by step, and strive to live up to all the players who support us.

With the upcoming launch of the new version, the PVE mode will be changed to P2P Co-Op, and at the same time, the function of home buildings in the mainland world will be added. In the PVP Season 1 that will be opened later, there will also be some new adjustments. All players participating in the Season 0 will receive the season ranking rewards we provide. For details, please refer to our previous announcement.