Patch 1.0.45

Hey everyone!

As always, thank you all for your support and patience. We have another patch for you all today to address more of those pesky bugs as well as add in some quality of life things that you all have been asking for! Here's a quick highlight of some of the most prominent quality of life things you all have been asking for:

Skipping adoptions - Does it feel like adopters sometimes take forever when choosing their furever friend? Well now you can skip all of the waiting around and get right down to getting them their new friend 🐶



Dog locator - Having a hard time locating a dog in your shelter? Not sure which kennel they're in? Well now from the dog log you can track a doggo and they will have a little indicator over their head to help you find them!



Nearby objects now being sorted by type and then position - When close to objects, you no longer have to just scroll through everything to get to the thing you want! Priority is now set by their type and then by position closest to you



Before we get into the full log, we want to again thank you all for everything. We hope this helps improve your experiences with To The Rescue. Please consider leaving us a review letting us know your thoughts.

If you do happen to come across a new pesky bug, please join our Discord and open a ticket where one of our mods/helpers will work with you to get it logged.

Tanner, Olivia and the rest of the TTR team

Bug Fixes

Fix for issue that could overwrite most recent save with dummy data.

Interactions should now be limited to the currently active (yellow highlight/outline) container or interactable. The current interactable is determined by picking the closest interactable to the player.

The order of focusables (targets of the interaction pointer) is now sorted and determined by object type, horizontal position, and then vertical position. Scrolling through nearby targets should move by object type, from upper left to lower right.

Breakrooms should no longer dissappear.

Duplicate and incorrect foster entry data should be fixed.

The page control buttons for the Staff panel should function properly now.

Fixed issue that allowed failed games to be loaded and continued in a broken state.

The kickstarter backer plaque should be interactable again.

Issue for frozen dialog requiring using the escape key should be fixed now.

Fixed issue that allowed doors to be placed on top of existing decor in rooms like the break room.

Fixed issue that would create cutouts for horizontal run kennels placed next to horizontal walls.

Helpers should no longer become unresponsive. If helpers are waiting in the lobby, make sure that you have enough break rooms and they are accessible with doors.

Fix for duplicate fosters issue.

The mayor's portrait should now appear centered properly during tutorials.

Fixes for the end game cutscene. Visitors who can be spoken to will have an icon above them until you have spoken to them.

The current goals on the pause menu should be placed properly.

New Additions/Changes

Added a Toggle to dog log entries that will track a dog's location with a pointer on the screen. The pointer will dissapear when toggled off, the dog is leashed by the player, or the dog is teleported with the Ribbons.

Dog Log entries now include disease and vaccine information for each dog similar to the file folder view.

Added a skip to the evaluation section of adoptions.

Limited the frequency of dialog interactions to address issues like the camera becoming stuck or skipping lines.

Reduced the capacity of Sunny Paws from 24 to 18 to make this stage less overwhelming.

Cleaned up layering and colliders in the player home scene.

Optimization and performance Improvements

Quick note: If you have remapped your controls, the Skip Adoption shortcut becomes unmapped. The fix is just to reset controls to default.