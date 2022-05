Share · View all patches · Build 8662445 · Last edited 3 May 2022 – 07:19:05 UTC by Wendy

Hey there Booty Calls Players,

A new update is waiting for you in the game!

The first version of a new map is now available to all players --go check it out! We also fixed a performance issue which could cause lags during sex dates for some users.

That's all for now! Thank you for playing and have a fun time with your Girls in Booty Calls!

Your Booty Calls Team