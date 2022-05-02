Share · View all patches · Build 8662425 · Last edited 2 May 2022 – 10:46:12 UTC by Wendy

We noticed an error loading the save file during the first launch of the game.

This prevents new players from launching the game, we have created a small hot fix which will be accompanied by a second one during the day,

we have completely modified the save system and the consequence and that you will lose the progress of your current games as well as the stats of the heroes and the unlocked cards,

we will try during the week to find a way to recover some of your lost stats.