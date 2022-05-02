 Skip to content

Mysteries Of Darkness update for 2 May 2022

Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We noticed an error loading the save file during the first launch of the game.

This prevents new players from launching the game, we have created a small hot fix which will be accompanied by a second one during the day,

we have completely modified the save system and the consequence and that you will lose the progress of your current games as well as the stats of the heroes and the unlocked cards,

we will try during the week to find a way to recover some of your lost stats.

Changed files in this update

Mysteries Of Darkness EN Depot 1344211
