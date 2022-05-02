Infinite Worlds Ascension Update 0.6.20

Hello!
Today we're excited to unleash the infinite world ascension system!
Each defeat of the second boss, challenge yourself to a new loop of the world with your current character. All online players will share the same ascended worlds.
At the beginning of every ascension, your character and all items will be permanently saved for that loop. We think this will add a fun dynamic of optimizing your runs so that you can always have a good start on your next loop.
In addition, we have overhauled the way that chests and keys work. Each dungeon will now be labelled for a certain type of gear, so hunt for a key and then seek out dungeons that have the loot you're lacking.
Please let us know your thoughts, and consider joining us on Discord to help vote on new features and offer feedback.
Best,
Outer Brain Team
Other notes:
- Added more robust network disconnect/auto reconnect handling
- Fixed camera rotating with mouse while in inventory
- Map enter hotkey now Spacebar by default, and rebindable
- Buffed dagger speed and maneuverability
- Buffed fireball damage, flame spread, and duration
- Buffed Guild of The Eye Faction's Inspiration from 10 second duration to 15
- Jelly monsters are now Beasts instead of Demons
- Tweaked shop item costs
- Other minor tweaks/balancing
